(SFGate)   He knew what he was signing up for. He went in anyway, giving it his all. His short life, but he lived his with more passion and dedication than a hundred men   (sfgate.com) divider line
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It is one thing to love life every day and loose it. It is another to realize you to old to do all those thinks you were planning but you have cancer.. Stay young at heart, take chances that's living
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I mean, I agree with all the sentiments.

On the other hand if his passion was something like playing nintendo instead of something cool and kind of jock-ish like surfing no one would be saying any of this "he passionately followed his dreams" stuff.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Eddie would go.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As epileptics typically have no memories of the seizure, he had no idea what happed to him. Still, a tragedy.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His neurologist told him to stop, he knew he had to stop and he was getting lucky, and then his luck ran out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfE7wAvJgJ5/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I had to chose a place to go out, Playa Hermosa in Jaco would be pretty high on my list. That whole area is amazing.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dying a preventable death is not something to celebrate. There's so much to do in this world, he would have found something else.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been to every city in Mexico. Came across an unclaimed piece of meat in Baja Jaco, turned out to be Rosie Kalani
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Dying a preventable death is not something to celebrate. There's so much to do in this world, he would have found something else.


Maybe.  But maybe not.  Maybe he quits surfing, but becomes depressed after losing the one thing he loved more than life itself.   Maybe then he gets hooked on drugs, and ODs alone in his bedroom at 27.  Would that have been better?

It's a rare person who gets to make the choice to die doing the thing they love.   I mean, things beyond autoerotic asphyxiation.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have never heard of Wolff-Parkinson-White causing seizures, but if that's the cause...they can totally fix it in most cases.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Warthog: Peter von Nostrand: Dying a preventable death is not something to celebrate. There's so much to do in this world, he would have found something else.

Maybe.  But maybe not.  Maybe he quits surfing, but becomes depressed after losing the one thing he loved more than life itself.   Maybe then he gets hooked on drugs, and ODs alone in his bedroom at 27.  Would that have been better?

It's a rare person who gets to make the choice to die doing the thing they love.   I mean, things beyond autoerotic asphyxiation.


Sooooooooo, let's say he does get depressed, starts doing drugs and dies because of autoerotic asphyxiation which in a drug induced trip he discovers he loves?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I have never heard of Wolff-Parkinson-White causing seizures, but if that's the cause...they can totally fix it in most cases.


Oh, it says that he had open heart...he must have had a weird case.  Most times they just treat it with medication or an ablation.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or so you think, but maybe he faked his death to travel around the world riding the biggest waves while robbing banks to finance the trip.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I felt bad until I learned his doctor told him no.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Considering his adult life started in the Trump administration, I hereby declare this headline hyperbolic and ridiculous. I'm sure you can find a hundred 25 year-olds with just as much "passion" who didn't ignore doctors' advice.

Cowabunga, dude
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Charlie still don't surf.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yet another documented case of a young healthy athlete dying after getting the covid vaccine.

/s
 
