(Click On Detroit)   Police officer tries to shoot dog, shoots partner instead   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But is the dog okay?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey, this person may be suicidal.  Let's shoot their dog!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It really is a bad idea to send cops on mental health runs. They aren't really trained for it, aren't good at it and are too prone to try to gain immediate access, rather than backing off and slowing it all down (and not shooting at the dog).
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nelsonhaha.jpg
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Fail tag?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dog OK?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
:)
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I saw bodycam footage of a "dangerous dog that charged officers" it was a medium sized lab mix that sauntered up to the cops with its tail wagging in obvious greeting posture.

Of course, Barney Fife shot it in the head.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How much of a psychotic fark do you have to be to murder a dog in cold blood when there are other options?
Like getting out of the yard, and calling the dog catcher to control it or asking the person to control the dog.

"It was coming right at me!" is not an excuse...  What next are you gonna have cops blasting little kids
that run toward them? I mean they can bite too..
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou


Attaboy Luther
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: How much of a psychotic fark do you have to be to murder a dog in cold blood when there are other options?
Like getting out of the yard, and calling the dog catcher to control it or asking the person to control the dog.


There was one incident. The woman owner stood between the cop and the dog. Methinks the dog was on a chain. The cop arrested her for interfering. He said "I was just trying to shoot the dog as we have been taught to do".
facepalm.jpg
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How could a person shoot a friendly dog? Disgusting monsters.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is the dog OK?


Is the gun ok?
/asking the important questions
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: How much of a psychotic fark do you have to be to murder a dog in cold blood


Why are you asking that question when the headline clearly stated it was a cop?
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Out of habit, he immediately yelled at his partner to "STOP RESISTING"
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woohoo. Disability retirement here i come. Oh, btw ouch ouch ouchie my leg hurts i need some pain killers.
 
