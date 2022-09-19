 Skip to content
(Occupy Democrats)   Forget pre-crime, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department is doing pre-criminal of elementary school students using confidential student records   (occupydemocrats.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Police, Crime, Florida's Pasco County Sheriff, high school students, Pasco County law enforcement officials, federal law, PCSO intelligence manual, problem people  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lemme guess. 100% of the melinated, 15% of the mulleted.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a veteran of the Land O' Lakes jail in Pasco, let me recommend never stepping foot in that county for any reason whatsoever. I have so many CSB's that it would take days to type them all out.
The sheriff's office there? Fascist running dogs, all of them.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure "Living in Pasco County" should be on that list.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see that the school-to-privately-owned-prison pipeline is in full swing.......
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullsh*t on those principals.  Someone gave the police access to those files, and it wasn't the librarian.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm quite sure that ole Ronnie D, has knowledge of this and has approved it. Fascists gotta fascist......
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Can you imagine having your kid in that county and they might be on a list that says they may become a criminal?"

I can't even imagine having kids or living in Florida.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If memory serves, the Saint Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) did an expose on this more than a year ago.  The practice was discontinued shortly thereafter.  I think we need something more current if we want to get our shorts in a knot.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you have a list of factors that may lead to greater criminality, maybe you should try alleviating those factors, addressing them at the root. Putting every poor person with bad parents on a list isn't going to help anyone, but I think that's not really the goal here. This sheriff's department is probably like so many other law enforcement groups in this country, in that they believe "criminal" is an immutable character trait: you can't help criminals not be criminals, you just have to catch them and put them away as long as possible. Kill them if you can get away with it. And if you can figure out which people are criminals without the pesky requirement of catching them committing a crime, that simplifies things. I guess it's a step up to use data rather than just going with racism, but it's still shiat and not the way law enforcement should view the world.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The principals of two local high schools also had no idea that the Sheriff's Office was utilizing its records to brand children as potential criminals and affect their future employment and educational prospects."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"have been used to single out children with poor grades, or who have been a victim of or a witness to abuse - all criteria that the Sheriff's office uses to compile its roster." All of whom anyone with a soul would recognize as needing help, not being tracked with an eye towards incarceration. ACAB but some are scummier than the rest.
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: If memory serves, the Saint Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) did an expose on this more than a year ago.  The practice was discontinued shortly thereafter.  I think we need something more current if we want to get our shorts in a knot.


No, this shiat should be help up in plain view repeatedly, for two reasons.

1. Cops lie.
2. This is the real reason for SROs, and it needs to be repeated over and over how shiatty they are.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: If memory serves, the Saint Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) did an expose on this more than a year ago.  The practice was discontinued shortly thereafter.  I think we need something more current if we want to get our shorts in a knot.


Principal caught sayof?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Intelligence-led Policing

Now there's a phrase that should start a bullshiat fueled coughing fit.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Paraphrased:
Instead of helping children with identified markers of possible future criminal activity through supposed confidential documentation via the school system, we're going to identify those children and wait for them to fark up and arrest them if they ever do.

That'll sure teach kids a lesson about trying to get help if they're being abused. Secret police lists made from school records is a little farking horrifying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those prey criminals need to prepay their debt to society. Five years of characters building hard work now instead of twenty five later, amirite?

Bid 'em in. Bid 'em in!
 
