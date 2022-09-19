 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Expensive Real Estate Guy)   You're going to need a Powerball win for this one   (serhant.com) divider line
33
    More: Cool, Real estate, New York City, Psychometrics, Economics, Property, Broker, Real property, representation of any kind  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 9:45 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I get for a Talking Heads CD collection and an old book of 10 McDonald's gift certificates?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: What can I get for a Talking Heads CD collection and an old book of 10 McDonald's gift certificates?


I can give you my phone number.

/Well, a phone number.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: What can I get for a Talking Heads CD collection and an old book of 10 McDonald's gift certificates?


I've spooned for less than that...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You'd have to win Powerball on the regular to stay ahead of the taxes.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For a second I thought the link was for a up scaled escort service, and the real estate agents were the pimps.
 
blebovitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
0.25% annual taxes.  That's it.  What a f--ing joke
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus, an annual salary just for taxes each month.

Unrelated: do people who can afford these things really find them on realtors' websites? I would have thought that things like that never even got publicly advertised and rather went solely based on inter-realtor talk as well as word of mouth among the rich asshole social scene.

Speaking of, just who is the market for this kind of thing.  It's more than a condo -- it's a complete luxury house embedded inside a skyscraper. Like...the number of people who can burn 250M plus another half mil each year just on taxes has got to be pretty small.  That feels like a reach even for hollywood celebs, pro athletes, and probably a lot of end-of-career C-suiters
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd feel like I was in a shopping mall / hotel lobby.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The One
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, so I'm poor.
That price tag makes me vomit.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can you imagine what it'd do to a kid growing up in that apartment? There no way you could live that kind of life, with that ostentatious "look at how rich I am! Aren't I AWESOME?!?" Way of looking at the world and come out the other side anything short of ruined. It's like that apartment might as well be a cursed mummy, destroying all who encounter it.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the ever loving F- the poor???


Taxes: $47,686
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blebovitz: 0.25% annual taxes.  That's it.  What a f--ing joke


I've mentioned it a bunch of times on Fark but in the UK you could buy Buckingham Palace for a billion dollars as your private home and your annual property tax would be £1742, around $2000.

/Westminster council is a bit of an outlier but in the whole of the UK the highest annual property tax is around £5k AFAIK. It's not a percentage, and most people pay around £1k to £2k.

This place? I'd be worrying about another 911 style attack. Or a fire. Maybe I'd learn base jumping and keep a few lying around in case of emergency.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jesus, an annual salary just for taxes each month.

Unrelated: do people who can afford these things really find them on realtors' websites? I would have thought that things like that never even got publicly advertised and rather went solely based on inter-realtor talk as well as word of mouth among the rich asshole social scene.

Speaking of, just who is the market for this kind of thing.  It's more than a condo -- it's a complete luxury house embedded inside a skyscraper. Like...the number of people who can burn 250M plus another half mil each year just on taxes has got to be pretty small.  That feels like a reach even for hollywood celebs, pro athletes, and probably a lot of end-of-career C-suiters


Well connected Saudi prince.
"Entertainment suite" for three digit billionaires.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, you have access not only to 1/4 of a billion dollars but also to the cash flow to pay astronomical monthly fees. Why in the hell would you live in Manhattan? I love Manhattan, but it's where you go to make that kind of money. Why you stay in Manhattan once you have that kind of money is a mystery. The internet reaches everywhere. There's no news, no books, no music that is not available everywhere in the world.

In her genealogy searches on my family, my wife discovered distant relatives of mine who bought a big chunk of a South Seas island. Descendants of the buyer (back in the 19teens or 1920s) still live there. I want to fly in there and say, "Hey 5th cousin 3 times removed, remember me?"
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grchunt: Can you imagine what it'd do to a kid growing up in that apartment?


If I'm a kid growing up in that apartment, I am absolutely spitting and throwing pennies off that balcony. Sure, it will get boring eventually, but not for a few years.
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And another power ball win to keep paying the taxes. $48k/month and it will only go up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x239]The One


That thing got foreclosed on. Guy went bankrupt building it.

This monster, 1400+ feet up. 150 floors below you. The elevator ride alone would be insane. You have to change elevators too. You could barely afford this with the last big Powerball. The staff, taxes, condo fees would clean you out. I'd think you'd have to be worth well over a billion.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jesus, an annual salary just for taxes each month.

Unrelated: do people who can afford these things really find them on realtors' websites? I would have thought that things like that never even got publicly advertised and rather went solely based on inter-realtor talk as well as word of mouth among the rich asshole social scene.

Speaking of, just who is the market for this kind of thing.  It's more than a condo -- it's a complete luxury house embedded inside a skyscraper. Like...the number of people who can burn 250M plus another half mil each year just on taxes has got to be pretty small.  That feels like a reach even for hollywood celebs, pro athletes, and probably a lot of end-of-career C-suiters


If you make the announcement public and all it makes the money laundering much harder to prove.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The monthly taxes push up on my yearly income.

I mean, whatever. It's impossible to not have a slight twinge of envy, but I'm not unhappy with my life. All the same, the sheer amount of money those people have while others suffer is sickening.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blebovitz: 0.25% annual taxes.  That's it.  What a f--ing joke


The only people who get angry about being poor are poor people.  Watch the comments.  They are all poor people. You can just tell.

I bet none of them understand the healing power of a Paltrow egg.

The mouth-breathers can barely tell the difference between cheeses, let alone identify who made it without saying 'Kraft.'
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you sell a house in a marketplace that is small enough, that everyone who has the money to purchase in that market, pretty much already knows everyone else?  I mean at that point wouldn't it be easier to just ask around at the next billionaire hangout event?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
· DoormanSo, like any hotel.
· ElevatorNICE!
· Pets - like a petting zoo, or for $250,000,000 I'm allowed a hamster?
· PoolCan't find that just anywhere.
· GymCan't find that just anywhere.
· Bike Storage Cool! For the billionaire whose secret identity is an NYC bike courier
· Building Storage And it even has a basement!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok what the hell is with those real estate agents? They're doing modeling shoots? You're two random dudes no one gives a fark, you're not on selling sunset as a fake blonde with fake tits and 3ft of leg.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One word.

HOA
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phishrace: grchunt: Can you imagine what it'd do to a kid growing up in that apartment?

If I'm a kid growing up in that apartment, I am absolutely spitting and throwing pennies off that balcony. Sure, it will get boring eventually, but not for a few years.


There are no kids in those apartments....and hardly any adults.   The apartments in those 'super talls' are really just money laundering vehicles.  Middle-eastern, Chinese, Russian and South American 'investors' use those places to park their cash.   The true owners of the apartments are unknown.  The apartments are owned through LLCs which in turn are owned by offshore corporations.   The actual owners likely have never even been to the buildings.   If they have, they don't spend more than a few days a year there.  The city loves this arrangement because they collect the property taxes but don't have to provide any services...no kids in public schools, no calls for ambulances, or cops, etc, etc.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

All this money and you put in an 8 foot screen. But........

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It does come with 2, yes, 2 ironing boards. That is class.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phishrace: grchunt: Can you imagine what it'd do to a kid growing up in that apartment?

If I'm a kid growing up in that apartment, I am absolutely spitting and throwing pennies off that balcony. Sure, it will get boring eventually, but not for a few years.


The glass looks really high be hard to spit. I thought pennies kinda spin and don't really fall that fast. I'd get a tennis racket and golf balls, but that's just me.

Hopefully some criminal rich fark buys it and bed bath beyonds it off the patio somehow.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only 1 bedroom for the servants?  WTF...are my needs a joke to them?
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why we don't have universal health care
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are they realtors or bad suit models?  I can't tell.
 
kab
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All that and you'd still have to live in Manhattan.

Hard pass.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Web ID #3947296

I wouldn't have thought there were nearly 4 million addresses in Web, Idaho.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.