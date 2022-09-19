 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Climate activist sticking to his story that it was a peaceful protest   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I haven't heard of someone being banned from glue since grade school.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Glue sniffers gonna sniff.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is about damn time that judges stick to their principles and adhere to the laws that they have sworn to uphold.

Activists that cling to the notion that no charges will stick to them are sorely mistaken.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the judge was rubber...
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they'll have to ban milk to stop the epidemic of ghost glue.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seriously though, this is ridiculous and leaves the activist completely defenseless. If they ban glue then how will what you say bounce off me and stick to you? Devastation
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That...seems like it would have to be a very specific ruling...

I mean, it's Canada. Is he banned from possessing maple syrup?
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RCL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I haven't heard of someone being banned from glue since grade school.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would bringing up "possession of any sort of gun or ammunition" in any way affect this discourse?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Judges.

Man, don't even get me started.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Judges.

Man, don't even get me started.


You're not fooling anybody.
Wait.....

Login: Johnny_vegas
Account created:  2003-08-26

Dammit!
 
