(WUSA9)   For sale: Four bedroom, two bath rowhouse in DC. $664,500. Oh, and my cousin lives there and won't leave. It's your job to evict him. Good luck   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Real estate, home inspection, 90-day notice of eviction, business license, order, tenant, elderly man, Smith  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a pizza box full of tasers says I get inside and change the locks before bozo comes to duct taped in a steamer trunk with enough chains and padlocks to make Houdini wince.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I have a pizza box full of tasers says I get inside and change the locks before bozo comes to duct taped in a steamer trunk with enough chains and padlocks to make Houdini wince.


Ship him down to Desantis' mansion.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mrs IgG4 is a DC native and grew up NW. She says it's a decent neighborhood and 4 BR two BA is a nice. No AC and potential light kidnapping to remove the squatter is probably not worth the asking price. Knock 100K off and she would be all in.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably up in the attic & walls.
No thanks.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you kidding? By Los Angeles standards that is an absolute steal.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been seeing this more lately. A Zillow listing I liked near me said I can buy the mortgage on a nearby property for like 60c on the dollar, evict on my own dime/time, and own the place.  It's so hard to get rid of deadbeats now that banks will take a $250k loss just to not have to deal with it.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much would it cost to hire Hillary Clinton's guys to disappear him.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have the money for a court fight? I can make that happen in 30 days plus service and court costs.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be mean, but an owner can have power, gas and water shut off to their house. "For some renovations". Also, disconnect the cable TV and/or remove any satellite dishes, which are on the outside.

Amazon or grub hub deliveries? Just sit on your porch to accept delivery. It's not porch piracy if you own the porch.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParadoxDice: It would be mean, but an owner can have power, gas and water shut off to their house. "For some renovations". Also, disconnect the cable TV and/or remove any satellite dishes, which are on the outside.

Amazon or grub hub deliveries? Just sit on your porch to accept delivery. It's not porch piracy if you own the porch.


Screw that, just tent the place and pump carbon monoxide into it. Little Mr. Nonpreneur will get his ass out of there in a hurry.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Smith said the city has set up a kind of Catch 22 for homebuyers. "In order to evict a tenant you have to have a business license. In order to get a business license, you have to have a home inspection. In order to get a home inspection, you need to get inside the home," she said.

...wait.

If I buy a house and there's someone living there, I should be able to say "produce a rental agreement, or they're not actually a tenant - just a squatter." At that point, I shouldn't need a business license to get the cops to evict a squatter that's trespassing on my property.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: It would be mean, but an owner can have power, gas and water shut off to their house. "For some renovations". Also, disconnect the cable TV and/or remove any satellite dishes, which are on the outside.

Amazon or grub hub deliveries? Just sit on your porch to accept delivery. It's not porch piracy if you own the porch.


You cannot do that if someone is inside who has established residency. Self-help laws are crystal clear on that point.

Just do it the hard way. Get an attorney who specializes in adverse possession and eviction and scrape their ass out. The hardest thing will be getting service on them. After that, be sure to make every single hearing, because it's a safe bet they won't. Resist the urge to be mean or petty, because that will come back to bite you.

Get your judgement all 100% legal, and then schedule the forcible eviction. Those are fun. Watch from a safe distance as the sheriff breaks down the door and drags them and their possessions into the street. Then change all the locks and hire an alarm company.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ParadoxDice: It would be mean, but an owner can have power, gas and water shut off to their house. "For some renovations". Also, disconnect the cable TV and/or remove any satellite dishes, which are on the outside.

Amazon or grub hub deliveries? Just sit on your porch to accept delivery. It's not porch piracy if you own the porch.

You cannot do that if someone is inside who has established residency. Self-help laws are crystal clear on that point.

Just do it the hard way. Get an attorney who specializes in adverse possession and eviction and scrape their ass out. The hardest thing will be getting service on them. After that, be sure to make every single hearing, because it's a safe bet they won't. Resist the urge to be mean or petty, because that will come back to bite you.

Get your judgement all 100% legal, and then schedule the forcible eviction. Those are fun. Watch from a safe distance as the sheriff breaks down the door and drags them and their possessions into the street. Then change all the locks and hire an alarm company.


Solid advice. Have the carpenter and locksmith at the ready too. Can put a restraining order on 'resident' specifying they can't approach property? Dunno if that is a thing.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's cute how almost literally everybody in here is laughing at the idea of selling an elderly man's home out from under him.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's an old dude. He's got to sleep sometime. He has to eat. Stopping all food deliveries and cutting the water, gas and electricity would have him out in a week. He'd come out, be invited to move someplace else while talking to him in the van.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: It's cute how almost literally everybody in here is laughing at the idea of selling an elderly man's home out from under him.


I was going to post, "That's not how this works" gifs but, uh, then I remembered we're talking about the USA and if it works that way, well, that tracks with the rest of the dumpster fire I guess.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have a pizza box full of tasers says I get inside and change the locks before bozo comes to duct taped in a steamer trunk with enough chains and padlocks to make Houdini wince.


And they'd have a fistful of charges for you for doing it too
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: It would be mean, but an owner can have power, gas and water shut off to their house. "For some renovations". Also, disconnect the cable TV and/or remove any satellite dishes, which are on the outside.

Amazon or grub hub deliveries? Just sit on your porch to accept delivery. It's not porch piracy if you own the porch.


If you did not order the Amazon or Grubhub delivery, taking them is theft - doesn't matter a bit if it's your property.  If you shut off life-sustaining stuff and you know you're doing it and someone gets hurt?  Congratulations you're liable as hell.  All this cowboy shiat is farking hilarious, because IF IT WAS THAT EASY WOULD THIS SHIAT BE A BIG PROBLEM?  You really think people haven't thought of all that dealing with squatters?  You really figure people haven't tried that?  Guess what, it is that hard to deal with them, and no you can't get away with that shiat unless you have a goon squad that will never ever talk, no cameras anywhere near, and no neighbors with eyes and mouths.  You try this shiat, YOU will end up in jail or getting your ass owned in a civil suit.  If it was that easy, hey banks don't give even one bit of a shiat about anyone, they'd do it.  The fact that they do not in fact do that shiat should be indicative.  Check before you open your mouth

/Gryfalcon's the only one that's gotten this right if you don't care to see consequences you will not farking enjoy
 
