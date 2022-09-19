 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Well, on the opposite side, some MAGA is gonna be really confused when their book comes in the mail   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of the top financial educators in the country
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.


Jussie Smollet, amirite?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is a Jussie Smollett situation. It's just too strange. A black guy, whose career is about inspiring people to do the best with the situation they have, gets into a definitely racist situation, which he can definitely make a good example out of by using it to market his business.

The bacons of opportunity fry with a great pop.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he's a "personal finance expert" selling a "self-help book".

When you're a hack grifter who has to go through a self-publisher because no actual publisher will publish your hack grifting, you're gonna run the risk of getting mixed up with other hack grifters grifting the same grift, and that space is currently full of nazis.

Kind of the price of grifting business.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ash Cash?  His name is Ash Cash?  Obvious "outrage" median publicity stunt is obvious.  I'll give him credit (ha!) though... In for a penny, in for a pound. If you're going for "outrage" might as well turn the dial up to 11 and go all-in on Hitler.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.


I smell a lawsuit.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Be pretty self-evident if it is or is not bullshiat right quick, it's not like only one copy exists
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I bet this is a Jussie Smollett situation. It's just too strange. A black guy, whose career is about inspiring people to do the best with the situation they have, gets into a definitely racist situation, which he can definitely make a good example out of by using it to market his business.

The bacons of opportunity fry with a great pop.


There it is. Did I call it, or what?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ash cash b'gash
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At some point in the article I laughed out loud, not sure why. Went back to reread it. Not really sure with tickled me but I must be a bad person.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby


Someone kept Bill O'Reilly and Ann Coulter on the bestsellers list.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Ash Cash Exantus..."

Stopped reading there.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It seems he self-published with one of those sleazy vanity publishers. That wouldn't surprise me if they really did botch the printing.
 
DHT3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: King of Monkeys: MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby

Someone kept Bill O'Reilly and Ann Coulter on the bestsellers list.


Yeah, Fox News, the GOP, and CPAC. They each order millions of copies each time one of these "intellectuals" to boost them to the top of book sales as a means of promotion and funneling money. Then they hand out the books as swag at every party and convention, or just cut out the middleman and send them all to the landfill.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.


The publisher can tell the book owner that they want to analyze the binding glue to see if it's original. If he mysteriously loses the book then we have our answer.
 
10Speed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

I smell a lawsuit.


Yuperoo. Boy, the honkies came out in full force to declare this a grift and a publicity stunt, and wow their bigot stripes are showing. But this smells like some rogue bigot at the publishing company, probably disgruntled and wanting to get fired, deciding to go out with a bang.

Then again, it could be a pure, stupid mistake. But I kind of doubt it in this case.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound like it was a history book. So yeah, I'd like to know more about why this company would be printing this material at all.

If some f'd up employee didn't do this maliciously, and it was an error, people should know Lulu Direct publishing facilitates nazi rags.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've art directed and laid out several books for publication. Nothing goes to print that wasn't intended, yeah there might be a typo or 2 overlooked by proof readers, a misalignment of cover art, mistakes can happen, but nazi shiat throughout!!?? A POS person did this on purpose. Check on the last person to edit the file and the person who sent it to the printer. The printer is going to print what they were sent. Believe me, they had no problem printing my oversights.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

The publisher can tell the book owner that they want to analyze the binding glue to see if it's original. If he mysteriously loses the book then we have our answer.


The glue used in Perfect is the same hot melt as glue guns. I'd check the edges to see it it's all guillotine chopped edge.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: ash cash b'gash


oh m'gash
 
10Speed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: I've art directed and laid out several books for publication. Nothing goes to print that wasn't intended, yeah there might be a typo or 2 overlooked by proof readers, a misalignment of cover art, mistakes can happen, but nazi shiat throughout!!?? A POS person did this on purpose. Check on the last person to edit the file and the person who sent it to the printer. The printer is going to print what they were sent. Believe me, they had no problem printing my oversights.


It's amazing, isn't it? You can go through multiple passes in-house, a couple of rounds of galleys, but some of the mistakes only jump out when the piece has gone to print.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

10Speed: Sensei Can You See: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

I smell a lawsuit.

Yuperoo. Boy, the honkies came out in full force to declare this a grift and a publicity stunt, and wow their bigot stripes are showing. But this smells like some rogue bigot at the publishing company, probably disgruntled and wanting to get fired, deciding to go out with a bang.

Then again, it could be a pure, stupid mistake. But I kind of doubt it in this case.


You still believe Jussie don't you?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DHT3: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: King of Monkeys: MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby

Someone kept Bill O'Reilly and Ann Coulter on the bestsellers list.

Yeah, Fox News, the GOP, and CPAC. They each order millions of copies each time one of these "intellectuals" to boost them to the top of book sales as a means of promotion and funneling money. Then they hand out the books as swag at every party and convention, or just cut out the middleman and send them all to the landfill.


Unfortunately, my RWNJ sister and BIL bought all of O'Reilly's garbage, cases of Limbug's '2 if by Tea' bottled tea and crammed O'Reilly down my Mom's throat. This after decades of being working class Democrats who found an illegal tax scam to become rich while moving further and further right with every increase in income before moving out of our home state of California (the very week mom died!) Declaring that "Mexicans and Gays (I'm Gay) have destroyed our beloved home state!" The same state that they had spent 20 years lying their way out of paying business tax in. These are the kind of people who buy these books.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see the republican "There's no such thing as racism in america" dickheads are already here in force.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: This doesn't sound like it was a history book.


I Googled it, and it's actually part one of this guy's "Hitler Trilogy," written in 1978.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/as much as I hate Nazis, I kind of got a chuckle over the fact that this guy wrote a "Hitler Trilogy."
//the concept just has kind of a silliness to it.
///"Hitler 2, the Revenge:  Hitler Hits Back."  "Hitler 3 in 3D."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.


This is an ad.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know a number of people that have published through Lulu (as well as KDP and other indy publishers), and had to do a lot of research when working on my book(s) (indy publisher).

Lulu only prints what was sent to them. Unless there was an editor or proofreader for this guy, there's no opportunity to switch the internal text, and the cover / internal text are set up as part of the same batch.....so I'm holding my outrage temporarily until Lulu responds. I'm sure they have a documented chain of files they can point to for the print job....and will be speaking up shortly.
 
10Speed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: 10Speed: Sensei Can You See: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

I smell a lawsuit.

Yuperoo. Boy, the honkies came out in full force to declare this a grift and a publicity stunt, and wow their bigot stripes are showing. But this smells like some rogue bigot at the publishing company, probably disgruntled and wanting to get fired, deciding to go out with a bang.

Then again, it could be a pure, stupid mistake. But I kind of doubt it in this case.

You still believe Jussie don't you?


No, but I can look at the facts of the situation and I have experience in publishing. Also, I'm not predisposed to believe every minority is a grifter, and I've seen the rise of full-blown neo-Nazism in this country.

What are YOU basing YOUR interpretation on? Lemme guess....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skybird659: DHT3: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: King of Monkeys: MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby

Someone kept Bill O'Reilly and Ann Coulter on the bestsellers list.

Yeah, Fox News, the GOP, and CPAC. They each order millions of copies each time one of these "intellectuals" to boost them to the top of book sales as a means of promotion and funneling money. Then they hand out the books as swag at every party and convention, or just cut out the middleman and send them all to the landfill.

Unfortunately, my RWNJ sister and BIL bought all of O'Reilly's garbage, cases of Limbug's '2 if by Tea' bottled tea and crammed O'Reilly down my Mom's throat. This after decades of being working class Democrats who found an illegal tax scam to become rich while moving further and further right with every increase in income before moving out of our home state of California (the very week mom died!) Declaring that "Mexicans and Gays (I'm Gay) have destroyed our beloved home state!" The same state that they had spent 20 years lying their way out of paying business tax in. These are the kind of people who buy these books.


Well, you found a way to be a victim, so, you win, I guess
 
akallen404
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.


Done in one
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

10Speed: Sensei Can You See: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

I smell a lawsuit.

Yuperoo. Boy, the honkies came out in full force to declare this a grift and a publicity stunt, and wow their bigot stripes are showing. But this smells like some rogue bigot at the publishing company, probably disgruntled and wanting to get fired, deciding to go out with a bang.

Then again, it could be a pure, stupid mistake. But I kind of doubt it in this case.


Nope. It's a publicity stunt, and a fairly transparent one. How do I know? Here's a quote from the "article" (press release):

"About
Ash Cash is more than a personal finance expert. He is a financial motivator best known for his culturally responsive approach to teaching financial literacy to the Black community. His gift is helping people maximize their full potential by giving them the inspiration, tools, and resources needed to live their best lives. A four-time best-selling author, his new memoir.... [blah blah blah].

First name basis and buzz phrases suitable to a prospectus handed out to future clients? Really?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: skybird659: DHT3: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: King of Monkeys: MAGAts ordering and reading books is the real joke here.

/Good one subby

Someone kept Bill O'Reilly and Ann Coulter on the bestsellers list.

Yeah, Fox News, the GOP, and CPAC. They each order millions of copies each time one of these "intellectuals" to boost them to the top of book sales as a means of promotion and funneling money. Then they hand out the books as swag at every party and convention, or just cut out the middleman and send them all to the landfill.

Unfortunately, my RWNJ sister and BIL bought all of O'Reilly's garbage, cases of Limbug's '2 if by Tea' bottled tea and crammed O'Reilly down my Mom's throat. This after decades of being working class Democrats who found an illegal tax scam to become rich while moving further and further right with every increase in income before moving out of our home state of California (the very week mom died!) Declaring that "Mexicans and Gays (I'm Gay) have destroyed our beloved home state!" The same state that they had spent 20 years lying their way out of paying business tax in. These are the kind of people who buy these books.

Well, you found a way to be a victim, so, you win, I guess


we're all victims of this.
almost everyone knows someone they've had to cut out of their lives thanks to the hate & lie machine
 
10Speed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I know a number of people that have published through Lulu (as well as KDP and other indy publishers), and had to do a lot of research when working on my book(s) (indy publisher).

Lulu only prints what was sent to them. Unless there was an editor or proofreader for this guy, there's no opportunity to switch the internal text, and the cover / internal text are set up as part of the same batch.....so I'm holding my outrage temporarily until Lulu responds. I'm sure they have a documented chain of files they can point to for the print job....and will be speaking up shortly.


Semi-interesting story, bro/sis/whatever,

I worked for a publisher that published, among other titles, a skateboard magazine largely enjoyed by teens and an adult fetish magazine. One month, the fetish magazine was mistakenly sent to the mailing list of the skateboard magazine. Which I imagine wasn't the publisher's fault; somewhere, in a warehouse that handled distribution, I imagine that--for whatever reason--the wrong code was entered in a mailing order, and voila! Skater kid gets what he didn't ask for in the mail. Which could well have been delivered to him at his parents' house.

I can imagine the same thing happening in this case, with Lulu pressing the wrong button at the printing phase and, voila, the wrong book ends up in the wrong cover. Again, I have no idea for why that might have happened--simple mistake or nefarious intentions, no idea.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 minute ago  

10Speed: Noah_Tall: 10Speed: Sensei Can You See: SecretAgentWoman: I smell a publicity stunt to sell books.

I smell a lawsuit.

Yuperoo. Boy, the honkies came out in full force to declare this a grift and a publicity stunt, and wow their bigot stripes are showing. But this smells like some rogue bigot at the publishing company, probably disgruntled and wanting to get fired, deciding to go out with a bang.

Then again, it could be a pure, stupid mistake. But I kind of doubt it in this case.

You still believe Jussie don't you?

No, but I can look at the facts of the situation and I have experience in publishing. Also, I'm not predisposed to believe every minority is a grifter, and I've seen the rise of full-blown neo-Nazism in this country.

What are YOU basing YOUR interpretation on? Lemme guess....


If you have experience in publishing then you know mistakes can happen. Pages can be cut wrong. Pages can be in the wrong order, upside down, duplicated.  There are lots of mistakes that can happen.

But one mistake that can't happen is the pages are all replaced by the pages from a different book that just happens to be the same size and thickness.  Because that would require those uncut pages to somehow be on the same line at the same time or the inkjet printer to suddenly print a different book in the middle of the batch. And if it was some vindictive racist doing it then again replacing the entire book would be much more difficult than just throwing an extra page featuring Hitler into a bunch of the books.

Occam's razor says it would be much easier and more likely that an individual would swap the binding of two different books they owned. Anybody with a razor and patience could do that.
 
