 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Stand your ground while Black in Georgia? You better believe that's a conviction   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Law, Murder, Jury, Felony, Judge, Wilson's cousin, pickup truck of white teens, self-defense  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just another day in Amerikkka
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-organic lifeforms with no eyes living in the Mariana Trench saw this coming.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but did you all hear the queen died???????
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well actually, he did not stand his ground. He was driving, so he was sitting down and moving.

/Just kidding!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand your ground laws are stupid and racist.

Shooting from a moving vehicle is not standing your ground.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge might be punishing the parents for having a interracial relationship and producing a biracial child.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really hard to stand your ground while in a moving vehicle
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Stand your ground laws are stupid and racist.

Shooting from a moving vehicle is not standing your ground.


Not really disagreeing, but if he was white and the kids chasing him black he wouldn't have even been charged.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? I thought in America, if someone looks at you funny you have the right to blow them away. That's how Rittenhouse got off, didn't he?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this brilliant article cites the Trayvon Martin case....which has nothing to do with SYG.

Christ.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, not like that!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought involuntary manslaughter was a non-criminal incident conclusion, not a crime. Crime is supposed to involve intent or agency.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: And this brilliant article cites the Trayvon Martin case....which has nothing to do with SYG.

Christ.


Oh good! I'm sure you've let Trayvon know about that
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.


He shot and killed some kid in the back seat.

Misdemeanor? Oooook.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.


A black man shot and killed a young white woman.

Irrespective of the facts, in Georgia that gets you railroaded at least by the prosecution and judge.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Shryke: And this brilliant article cites the Trayvon Martin case....which has nothing to do with SYG.

Christ.

Oh good! I'm sure you've let Trayvon know about that


He was prosecuted. SYG was not found. Or are you entirely ignorant of the law?
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"A truck full of - all I saw were white males - white males driving their car at me and are flipping me off and yelling racial slurs."

What did they expect him to do, not represent?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shryke: Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.

He shot and killed some kid in the back seat.

Misdemeanor? Oooook.


Talk to Georgia, not me. He met the grounds for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, the jury should have known it was an option.

IF you're going to agree that crazy driving and racial slurs equates to "threat to life," then shooting at a car and accidentally killing a 17-year old girl is a misdemeanor. Which is why I said this is a b/s case from end to end. Take out all the identifiers and what you've got is:

A 21-year old male fired a gun at a truck driven by an 18-year old male when passengers in the truck began yelling at him. A 17-year old female was struck by a bullet and killed.

And that's just not either a "stand your ground" case OR a murder case imo.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shryke: Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.

He shot and killed some kid in the back seat.

Misdemeanor? Oooook.


I'm shocked that you're for this prosecution but against every prosecution when it deals with white people.

/not that shocked, actually
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Shryke: Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.

He shot and killed some kid in the back seat.

Misdemeanor? Oooook.

I'm shocked that you're for this prosecution but against every prosecution when it deals with white people.

/not that shocked, actually


He's already farkied in racist grey for defending racism.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: A 21-year old male fired a gun at a truck driven by an 18-year old male when passengers in the truck began yelling at him.


I've been in a few interesting vehicular engagements. If they were actually trying to run them off the road... he could have felt in fear for his life. A person can feel very trapped and desperate in a situation like that.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shryke: The Exit Stencilist: Shryke: And this brilliant article cites the Trayvon Martin case....which has nothing to do with SYG.

Christ.

Oh good! I'm sure you've let Trayvon know about that

He was prosecuted. SYG was not found. Or are you entirely ignorant of the law?


https://www.wmfe.org/a-decade-after-trayvon-martins-killing-floridas-stand-your-ground-law-still-faces-scrutiny/196718

Fark off. Racist.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Getting the feeling that TFA omits key details that would help mitigate being outraged.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Peter von Nostrand: Shryke: Gyrfalcon: What this "proves" is that the "stand your ground" defense is bullshiat.

Wilson, a biracial Black man, 21 years old at the time of the shooting on June 14, 2020, fired his legal handgun at a pickup truck of white teens who he says were yelling racial slurs at him and trying to run him and his white girlfriend off the road near Statesboro, Ga.

Strip out the racial and stand-yer-ground adjectives, and what you're left with is one young guy shooting a bunch of other young kids who were acting like stupid young kids. Was he REALLY in fear of his life? No, he was just pissed off that a few kids just about his own age were screaming the n-word at him.

The REAL travesty of justice is this:

Under Georgia law, manslaughter can be a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the circumstance. Wilson's felony conviction carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison, but Johnson says the judge chose not to instruct the jury on the misdemeanor option.

That there could be a winner on appeal.

He shot and killed some kid in the back seat.

Misdemeanor? Oooook.

I'm shocked that you're for this prosecution but against every prosecution when it deals with white people.

/not that shocked, actually

He's already farkied in racist grey for defending racism.


Yup. Long been part of the konservative Kool kids.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Stand your ground laws are stupid and racist.

Shooting from a moving vehicle is not standing your ground.


It is when the vehicle is chasing you and trying to run you off the road.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Gyrfalcon: A 21-year old male fired a gun at a truck driven by an 18-year old male when passengers in the truck began yelling at him.

I've been in a few interesting vehicular engagements. If they were actually trying to run them off the road... he could have felt in fear for his life. A person can feel very trapped and desperate in a situation like that.


I've been in similar situations twice, and the only reason I didn't shoot them is because I don't carry a gun. I was also extremely scared in both situations that they were going to shoot me.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not meant to work for black people.  It's meant to work on black people.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The issue isn't so much that "stand your ground" laws are wrong so much as if involves the prosecution/defense and the jury. If SYG were repealed tomorrow, then Cletus Confederate would still get the benefit of the doubt in a self defense trial.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shryke: And this brilliant article cites the Trayvon Martin case....which has nothing to do with SYG.

Christ.


I think you have Trayvon and Tamir Rice confused. I know, they all look alike to you, don't they? That can be confusing, poor thing!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He... fired from one car, into another car, while both were moving on a roadway, and his targets were a gaggle of unarmed children.

I'm gonna go with "fark no, the SYG defense wouldn't have worked for my white ass either", that's some textbook road-rage shiat and no jury in the world would buy "they were trying to run me off the road and not vice-versa, despite me also being the one shooting" as an excuse.

Honestly this dude must be slick as fark to have gotten only one manslaughter charge in those circumstances, with any lawyer I could afford I'd probably be looking at seven attempted murder counts on that one.  Especially with SYG-- that's an affirmative defense and puts the burden of proof on you to prove it, which seems... unlikely?  Unless he got video or something, was there video of them attacking first?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That being said, he should appeal the decision and hire some 2A attorneys in addition to civil rights attorneys.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Really hard to stand your ground while in a moving vehicle


Oddly enough, a guy in Texas got away with standing his ground after his vehicle was broken into. He thought a truck that was driving by was involved and squeezed of a few rounds killing a girl. SYG laws are BS. Period. But it's weird that they constantly work against black people (I'm aware the Texas shooter was not white).
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's not meant to work for black people.  It's meant to work on black people.


Yep, as are all of the other protections the NRA has lobbied for since the 60s when they were suddenly afraid of the Black Panthers having guns.  The group is racist af and this conviction shows the SYG laws work as designed: for wypipo only.
 
mr0x
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: He... fired from one car, into another car, while both were moving on a roadway, and his targets were a gaggle of unarmed children.

I'm gonna go with "fark no, the SYG defense wouldn't have worked for my white ass either", that's some textbook road-rage shiat and no jury in the world would buy "they were trying to run me off the road and not vice-versa, despite me also being the one shooting" as an excuse.

Honestly this dude must be slick as fark to have gotten only one manslaughter charge in those circumstances, with any lawyer I could afford I'd probably be looking at seven attempted murder counts on that one.  Especially with SYG-- that's an affirmative defense and puts the burden of proof on you to prove it, which seems... unlikely?  Unless he got video or something, was there video of them attacking first?


If another car is trying to attack you, what would you do? Stop. Speed away?
 
mr0x
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: kkinnison: Really hard to stand your ground while in a moving vehicle

Oddly enough, a guy in Texas got away with standing his ground after his vehicle was broken into. He thought a truck that was driving by was involved and squeezed of a few rounds killing a girl. SYG laws are BS. Period. But it's weird that they constantly work against black people (I'm aware the Texas shooter was not white).


It has worked when people shoot into neighbors houses. It has worked when people have started the fight but then shot and killed someone.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it's a cop in a red state, it is a racist, nazi sack of shiat. If it's a judge in a red state, it's a racist, nazi sack of shiat.
Red states are trump all the time. Liars, racists, rapists, traitors, amoral subhuman filth.

From what I understand, they cook babies and rape them in their christian madrasas. Perhaps someone needs to check those havens of vermin.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: bughunter: It's not meant to work for black people.  It's meant to work on black people.

Yep, as are all of the other protections the NRA has lobbied for since the 60s when they were suddenly afraid of the Black Panthers having guns.  The group is racist af and this conviction shows the SYG laws work as designed: for wypipo only.


That is primarily a issue with biased prosecutors and juries more so than the law itself. Also, it's sad to say, but right wingers will proudly rally around their shooters (Zimmerman, Rittenhouse, etc.) and create smokescreens for their defense.

The best laws crafted still need to be enforced fairly and unbiased, and as long as the right wing "claims" ownership of the 2A, they will use it to their hypocritical ends.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Duh, everyone knows that law is only for white people.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Talk to Georgia, not me. He met the grounds for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, the jury should have known it was an option.


"It is not error to refuse a request to charge lawful act - unlawful manner - involuntary manslaughter when defendant asserts that he or she acted in self-defense by use of a pistol, rifle, or shotgun. One who causes death of another human being by use of a gun allegedly in self-defense will not be heard to assert that although he or she used excessive force, death was not intended and act was lawful. Farmer v. State, 246 Ga. 253, 271 S.E.2d 166 (1980)."

/also, shooting people from your car isn't "homicide by vehicle"
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mr0x: Jim_Callahan: He... fired from one car, into another car, while both were moving on a roadway, and his targets were a gaggle of unarmed children.

I'm gonna go with "fark no, the SYG defense wouldn't have worked for my white ass either", that's some textbook road-rage shiat and no jury in the world would buy "they were trying to run me off the road and not vice-versa, despite me also being the one shooting" as an excuse.

Honestly this dude must be slick as fark to have gotten only one manslaughter charge in those circumstances, with any lawyer I could afford I'd probably be looking at seven attempted murder counts on that one.  Especially with SYG-- that's an affirmative defense and puts the burden of proof on you to prove it, which seems... unlikely?  Unless he got video or something, was there video of them attacking first?

If another car is trying to attack you, what would you do? Stop. Speed away?


Stop for sure, we aren't in Mad Max just yet. Speeding away just increases the chance of causing/being involved in an accident. I don't know the intricacies of SYG in the US, but if they stopped as well and got out of their cars that would be a very clear case where self-defence was justified.

And while I'm sure that SYG is racially biased in the US, as pretty much everything seems to be there, dude was shooting from a moving vehicle into another moving vehicle. Complete disregard for any bystanders.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once again, the Fark Honkie Brigade rushing out to show their racist stripes.

White people in America are seriously sus. Statistically speaking, you're far more likely to be shot by a white person in this country than by a Black person.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.