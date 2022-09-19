 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ghost writer who has completed thousands of assignments for students at major universities in Australia has blown the whistle. 'I have some students who I have worked for since their first year and I've done all the assignments until they graduate'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't feel so bad taking all the money though
 
Kuta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So now all MDs will have to orally defend their degrees too?
 
Coder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I rorted around a bit with Subby's mother last night.

/in my budgie smuggler
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kuta: So now all MDs will have to orally defend their degrees too?


Yes
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ghost writers iiiiiiiiiiiiiin... the SKY
 
proteus_b
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never understood why these people don't just go get the highly paid jobs themselves. I guess they are teenagers living with their parents and don't have a work visa in USA. But they could surely forge themselves the documents.
 
mr0x
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Education system sham - nothing more needs to be added.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who cares? College/University is an industry that re-hashes high school and babysits kids for four plus years while simultaneously draining their parents wallets or leaving them with considerable debt. It's more of a money machine than it is about academia, and if this industry cared enough to be seen as anything else other than a money machine, they would stop the stupid kids from declaring majors like "gender studies", and other such horse shiat that will get you to shift leader at Starbucks and little else. Moreover, they would stop accepting the stupid kids in the first place.

Going to college once meant that you were intelligent. You were a class above. Now it just means you have a ticket to go through the turnstile for twits.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ive done this...subby is kool w me.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was going to say that the students will come undone in an exam, but on one of those border/custom tv shows a Chinese woman was stopped entering New Zealand and she had a heap of fake student ID cards with different names but her picture on them, she was being paid to come in and sit exams.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
