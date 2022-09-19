 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNWA Arkansas)   Sometimes meat substitutes just don't satisfy like the real thing   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Doug Ramsey, Tyson Foods website, Springdale, Arkansas, own accord, University of Arkansas, U.S. state, Arkansas  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 9:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, now that he's tasted human blood we have no choice but to put him down.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond Meat - now with free Kuru.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: [th.bing.com image 850x747]


I like memes that have Closed Captions for the hearing impaired
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*shakes tiny fist* beat me to link and with a better headline.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tyson's Cartilage Bites

The freshest noses and ears, from face to table. Taste the difference!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
real_kibo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This proves my theory that the people who make fake meat are cannibals.

I guarantee you that their goal is to start selling fake human flesh, and then once we get used to the taste, they'll cut off our own arms and legs and sell them back to us in hot dog form.

Some trademarks they've already secretly registered: "Li'l Fleshies", "Foot-Long Manmeat", and "Mixed Uncles".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least the poor dude didn't get his nose bitten off by a Saigon whore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't a Saigon whore that did the nose biting?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beyond Employment
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He just wanted some tasty Soylent Green.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An oldie but still a ... well ... goodie
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

real_kibo: This proves my theory that the people who make fake meat are cannibals.

I guarantee you that their goal is to start selling fake human flesh, and then once we get used to the taste, they'll cut off our own arms and legs and sell them back to us in hot dog form.

Some trademarks they've already secretly registered: "Li'l Fleshies", "Foot-Long Manmeat", and "Mixed Uncles".


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: *shakes tiny fist* beat me to link and with a better headline.


I dunno, I think it was a bit too on the nose.
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He didn't swallow- so he's still vegan.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I served in the King's African Rifles, the local Zambezi tribesman called human flesh "long pig." Never much cared for it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's like rain after your car has been washed, it's like a free ride before that Orange Line train catches fire. It's like biting someone's nose when you make vegan meat. Now who would've thought, go figure!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is that on the Isles of Langerhans?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eat what you love.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Eat what you love.


*squints suspiciously at username*
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wondered what was in Beyond Meat...turns out, nobody nose.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Safe from Beyond Meat COOs
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
Youtube CKti7QixnJI
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Last Man on Earth: Eat what you love.

*squints suspiciously at username*


They didn't say " Eat whom you love"
 
Jesterling
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I heard this earlier I was trying to come up with a clever Artie Lange headline for this story, but then a wasp flew into my apartment and I haven't been able to find the bastard.  I know it's in here stalking me...
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are the teeth OK?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: An oldie but still a ... well ... goodie


Non-differential rage at the farking universe for encompassing such bullshiat would be the way I'd put it
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't think of a more concentrated redneck hick quotient than a Missouri Arkansas football game
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beyond Meat isn't bad.

It isn't good, either...and it makes terrible jerky. I could taste the bean paste they used...it overpowered everything else.

Not sure if I can eat Beyond Meat products again, knowing what goes into it, and knowing I can't shake that horrid taste now.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.