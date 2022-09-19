 Skip to content
(CBC)   There aren't enough tags for this one: Anti-vax, conservative Canadian chiropractor stabs two children while withdrawing from synthetic cannabis after moving to Florida   (cbc.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which seat is he running for?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Synthetic canabis?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Synthetic canabis?


Isn't that just bath salts?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aristocrats?
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: west.la.lawyer: Synthetic canabis?

Isn't that just bath salts?


The "herbal potpourri" formerly known as "Spice".  Well known for causing psychosis in the consumer if smoked.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But I thought cannibus was the debil's drug
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have a Florida tag because it happened in Florida.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"synthetic cannabis" needs to be deleted from the lexicon.

You're normalizing people smoking rat poison, and slandering pot.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He had just moved to Florida because he figured a crime like this would just be lost in the pile of craziness there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: west.la.lawyer: Synthetic canabis?

Isn't that just bath salts?


No, it's Becky.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remarkably on brand.  Too bad about the whole Canadian thing, he'd make a perfect replacement for Bubbles Pence.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Farking completionists.

He missed one!
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It just goes to show that you aren't born a "Florida Man", but that Florida Man is a state of mind that anyone can reach, if they're disturbed enough.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Normally, I would vote for the Florida tag, but this fool's problems started long before he got there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: "synthetic cannabis" needs to be deleted from the lexicon.

You're normalizing people smoking rat poison, and slandering pot.


And that would be exactly why you keep hearing the name.  "SEE WHAT CANNABIS DOES!?!?!??!@?!??!!111BBQ???"
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Antivax idiot
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: "synthetic cannabis" needs to be deleted from the lexicon.

You're normalizing people smoking rat poison, and slandering pot.


THIS!!!!!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MurphyMurphy: "synthetic cannabis" needs to be deleted from the lexicon.

You're normalizing people smoking rat poison, and slandering pot.

And that would be exactly why you keep hearing the name.  "SEE WHAT CANNABIS DOES!?!?!??!@?!??!!111BBQ???"


Nice foxhole. Thanks again!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skybird659: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MurphyMurphy: "synthetic cannabis" needs to be deleted from the lexicon.

You're normalizing people smoking rat poison, and slandering pot.

And that would be exactly why you keep hearing the name.  "SEE WHAT CANNABIS DOES!?!?!??!@?!??!!111BBQ???"

Nice foxhole. Thanks again!


Contains no synthetic cannabis!

/no guarantees on the organic variety
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think it's high time fark provides us with a MENTALLY ILL tag
It really would simplify things a bit
 
