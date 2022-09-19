 Skip to content
(HipHopVibes)   Houston woman walks into Turkey Leg Hut unclothed, even though the dress code is clearly stated on the door   (hip-hopvibe.com) divider line
18
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Houston is definitely one of the best cities in the United States, for food.

Oh, fark the hell off.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.

Also: I can haz Turkey Leg Hut??  Please???
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TTIWWP
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what a Turkey Leg Hut is, but it seems unwise to go in looking like a jive turkey.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
happily offer my shirt and shoes for service
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Naido: I can haz Turkey Leg Hut??  Please???

This

They need to franchise now.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Turkey Leg Hut "As God as my witness I thought turkeys could fry"
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The people who do this are not the people we want to do this.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WTF!?
Quavo, 2 Chainz and DaBaby.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gone viral?

I cannot find a single video of this.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know what a Turkey Leg Hut is, but it seems unwise to go in looking like a jive turkey.


Turkey Leg Hut is an black owned business that smokes meats and provides Southern Comfort foods. It is frequented by curious foodies and a whole lot of uh interesting characters. It made local papers when the neighborhood it is situated it, which is not a White NIMBY area, made complaints about all the smoke in their neighborhood. Fast forward to now and they have actual rap "concerts" and crazy shiat there now. Food is overrated there and the place breeds drama.
 
Amoment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: The people who do this are not the people we want to do this.


True.
Maybe woman's body is a woman's body revolt is gaining steam.
Hands off.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Onion you got me, this can't be real.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The important part. Was she someone that you want to see naked. Or one that makes everyone gag. Most people at nudest resorts are the ones that make you gag. They are not like the fantasy.
:)
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Houston is definitely one of the best cities in the United States, for food.

Oh, fark the hell off.


By volume, not by quality.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kkinnison: Gone viral?

I cannot find a single video of this.


You're looking on the wrong sites.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there was a restaurant in my city that just did, or mostly just did turkey legs I would spend so much money there. Shut up and take my money and stuff my gullet with turkey legs.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
turkey leg hut?

fark that. i'm a guajolote loco man, myself.
 
