(UPI)   Man makes Guiness world record for having 67 drinks in 67 pubs in 24 hours. Unofficially sets the pee record   (upi.com) divider line
23
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure I beat that in Shanghai back in 2010
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: I'm sure I beat that in Shanghai back in 2010


I beat it in Peeking in 2009.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't have to have an alcoholic drink in every pub. He took the easy way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drank a trappist style ale last night my college roomie made. After half of it, I told mrs edmo she was driving out for burgers. Good stuff.

I cannot imagine drinking that much. The last time I overdid it was six or seven beers and the family was laughing at my drunkenness.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably had a catheter tube that ran down to the ground.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom-Servo:

Perhaps the expatscene in China is a drunken mess
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: He didn't have to have an alcoholic drink in every pub. He took the easy way.


"The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in. I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another -- trying to space it out," he said.

Yep. Farking bullshiat is what that is.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 377x264]


Watched this again just the other day. Great movie.
 
smokewon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Piker.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"That was a contest?"
 
Katwang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does a sip count as a drink in these contests?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Tom-Servo:

Perhaps the expatscene in China is a drunken mess


No mess at all. 69 coke bottles were filled and didn't spill a single drop.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now if he had a pint of Guiness at each pub I'd be impressed
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 377x264]


The lesser of the three movies, but the best of the ice cream gags.

medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Katwang: Does a sip count as a drink in these contests?


If the rules are the same as the previous record holder, it is 125ml per pub. https://www.pennlive.com/life/2021/10/british-man-visits-51-pubs-in-9-hours-in-order-to-set-new-world-record.html
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought Guinness quit certifying alcohol-related records? It's one reason I don't pay them any attention anymore, considering how they got their start.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does he know who Joe Namath is though?
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: He didn't have to have an alcoholic drink in every pub. He took the easy way.


The World Records book doesn't give out records for stunts that are likely to cause injury or death.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another -- trying to space it out," he said.

All or nothing. If it was a non-alcoholic drink then it doesn't count in my book.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: The World Records book doesn't give out records for stunts that are likely to cause injury or death.


Darwin has that covered
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope all the pints were Guinness
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: iron_city_ap: He didn't have to have an alcoholic drink in every pub. He took the easy way.

The World Records book doesn't give out records for stunts that are likely to cause injury or death.


At least not directly likely - they do do some stuff that has serious risks, but not "Umm yeah there's a good chance you're gonna die dood" shiat
 
