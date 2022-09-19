 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Wanted: Someone to go back in time with me - bring seashells and tarot cards   (8newsnow.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not insane and can barely make a decent living. This guy is batshiat crazy and was nearly a billionaire.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how do we know he wasn't successful and the body found was his future self that he sent back to the present so that he could hide in the future?
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He gives new meaning to DIAF.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I only have 3 seashells, is that enough?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I only have 3 seashells, is that enough?
[Fark user image image 399x319]


DAMMIT!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If there are any billionaire tech-magnate farkers out there looking for someone to manage their boat bar and ice castle, I am available for a fraction of what this guy paid.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I'm reading it correctly, everyone around him was taking advantage of his metal illness. Is that what people were doing hanging out with TFG?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: I'm not insane and can barely make a decent living. This guy is batshiat crazy and was nearly a billionaire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's really sad. When people say "our mental health system is really farked up" this is what they mean.

A really wealthy man who could have afforded the best of care...got to die in a shed because his so-called friends were stealing all his money.

"Despite Yim deeming the situation 'CODE RED,' Yeh (who received the daily liquidity tracker and assisted in its preparation) and Yim abused their positions of trust and confidence to further exploit Tony for their own personal benefit," the estate lawyers said. "Yeh and Yim both wired millions of dollars from Hsieh's accounts to their own owned-and-managed entities in the weeks after Hsieh's death, lawyers for the estate claim. Neither Yeh nor Yim disclosed these self-directed payments to the estate or its representatives (despite working for and with the ESTATE for months following Tony's death). Indeed, at the time Yeh and Yim paid themselves in December 2020, Yeh and Yim lacked any authority to exercise control over any of Tony's accounts."
 
