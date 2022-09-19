 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If you're catching a flight out of SeaTac, chances are you've already missed it
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no excuse for this, it is a TSA failure. 

Of course nothing will happen to TSA.  The passengers will just be screwed.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay home? Where the f*ck are you going that you need to fly so much?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Air travel is broken.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Stay home? Where the f*ck are you going that you need to fly so much?


THIS.  I'm just grateful TSA lets us fly anywhere, quite frankly.  We need to be lifting up those brave servants, not complaining.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seatac used to use the drug dogs as an excuse to let people not unpack their bags or take off their shoes, made things go super fast even though the lines were long. Need to bring that back.

And also just let literally anyone come in because fark security theater.
 
gideon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clear + TSA Precheck
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gideon: Clear + TSA Precheck


Shhhh!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need to go to the bay area next month. I'm seriously considering driving even though it takes forever and gas is more expensive than an airline ticket + car rental.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I need to go to the bay area next month. I'm seriously considering driving even though it takes forever and gas is more expensive than an airline ticket + car rental.


Train?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At Sea-Tac, for every general boarding screen, there will be six TSA Pre, Premium, Clear, and other "Fark you, pay me" loopholes around security.

I'm getting TSA Pre here in a few days.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: fragMasterFlash: I need to go to the bay area next month. I'm seriously considering driving even though it takes forever and gas is more expensive than an airline ticket + car rental.

Train?


The train is after you get to SF.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What ever travel plans I had would be over the minute I arrived to see that.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe this'll teach people to not consider their carbon footprint!
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gideon: Clear + TSA Precheck


best $700 i ever spent
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just went through that line and the queen was already gone by the time I got to the front.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: fragMasterFlash: I need to go to the bay area next month. I'm seriously considering driving even though it takes forever and gas is more expensive than an airline ticket + car rental.

Train?


Train is incredibly slow compared to driving.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gideon: Clear + TSA Precheck


just buy a cane or a single crutch before you get to the airport...  they'll flag you as 'disabled' and you and anyone you are traveling with will be ushered to the 'special' line that will take about 10 minutes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: gideon: Clear + TSA Precheck

best $700 i ever spent


I was wondering when the entitlement would start to trumpet.  We checked into a SEATAC hotel years ago for a next-day flight because the fog was going to wreck  all schedules anyway and the idea was to wait, in the plane, on the tarmac, in line.   That was back when delays were normal and Boeing chose the SEATAC area because it was the best for building planes.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: qorkfiend: fragMasterFlash: I need to go to the bay area next month. I'm seriously considering driving even though it takes forever and gas is more expensive than an airline ticket + car rental.

Train?

Train is incredibly slow compared to driving.


When I was stationed at Mare Island, I would frequently drive back home on Fridays, and return on Sundays.   It got to where I could make the trip in about 10 hours if I didn't dawdle.

It's an overnight (23 hours) trip on the train, and that only gets you to Sacramento.  Farkin' ridiculous.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, management failed bigly. And right before performance review season, too
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Boeing chose the SEATAC area because it was the best for building planes.


You were flying commercial in 1916?

/ Boing predates Sea-Tac by about about 30 years
 
Monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Amateurs. Try to leave Austin on a weekday morning.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TSA provides no real security....they do steal your belongings though. 

Security Theater.
 
