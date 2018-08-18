 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Magnitude 7.6 earthquake on the west coast strikes Mexico, tsunami visually confirmed, 1m-3m surge expected   (wect.com) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of the US southern border wall fell over this time?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


DONT JINX US!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


Not really and I mean, each Mexican State has its own plate and none of them have California spelled out in a cursive font.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this one didn't resonate the fill under Mexico City.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985_Mexico_City_earthquake
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.com
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image 640x480]


The truth is out there:

Fark user image
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature has apparently decided 9/19 is World Fark Mexico day.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never lived through an earthquake, but I hear it's a groundbreaking experience.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quotefancy.com
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I've never lived through an earthquake, but I hear it's a groundbreaking experience.


tse1.mm.bing.net
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just in it. Well, 4 hours east, in Leon. Quite interesting. We evacuated the plant, I was already outside having a snack.  Didn't last 5 minutes, no lawn chairs seen toppled.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


Mexico is mostly on the North American plate, parts like Baha California are on the Pacific plate, which is why the Gulf of California is there. Taiwan is on the Eurasian plate.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he stole the plans for the earthquake machine.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


Not the same plates, but tbf, that doesn't matter all that much. The scale is just too big to think about strain distribution that way. Hell, if that was possible, predicting earthquakes would be a LOT easier.

Anyway, here's a decent map of plates/subduction zones/spreading ridges (where new oceanic crust is slowly created), as well as the USGS page for the Coima-Michoacan quake.

Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This always happens. One big earthquake in one part of the world is followed by a big earthquake in another part of the world. Ring of fire. Might be another big one tomorrow or the next day.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/08/180802102352.htm
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earthquake struck near the town of San Andrés.

But it's not their fault.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


Social Distortion- Ring of Fire
Youtube 2BaksqH2YXQ
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.



Fark user image
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now that our president isn't blatantly racist, at least I feel confident we'll send aide to Mexico if/as needed.

Good luck to any farkers (and everyone else) in the path.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone would like to help, I encourage you consider donating to this squad of absolute badasses:

https://www.topos.mx/en/donate
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this effect the lines for the 49ers / Cards game in mexico city is the only relevant question.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California hasn't had a huge life altering earthquake in a while. It would be  nice to have one soon.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: 4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.

Not really and I mean, each Mexican State has its own plate and none of them have California spelled out in a cursive font.


except for that one

https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-difference-between-Baja-California-north-and-south-vehicle-plates
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only that, but they just finished having an earthquake drill. I guess the 19th is Earthquake Preparedness Day or something given its history. I wonder if the response was hampered by people thinking it was part of the drill.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Not only that, but they just finished having an earthquake drill. I guess the 19th is Earthquake Preparedness Day or something given its history. I wonder if the response was hampered by people thinking it was part of the drill.


Very realistic drills.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much of the US southern border wall fell over this time?


Just the part Mexico paid for.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Does this effect the lines for the 49ers / Cards game in mexico city is the only relevant question.


I would think not, since the game isn't scheduled for two+ months from now, and Mexico City is ~450km from today's earthquake.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We had a 4.8 yesterday afternoon up here in Fairbanks. I know that's much smaller than these but it jolted us pretty good.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would have thought it would be been confirmed in person
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was in the middle of nowhere.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Not only that, but they just finished having an earthquake drill. I guess the 19th is Earthquake Preparedness Day or something given its history. I wonder if the response was hampered by people thinking it was part of the drill.


The quake was 2 hours after the drill. Locals say September is Quake month for Mexico, but they've come out with much better shooters since then so IDK.
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Maybe he stole the plans for the earthquake machine.


Personally, I was wondering what mad scientist had final had a evil weapon work properly. If so, where is the ransom demand?
 
richlip
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dennysgod: 4seasons85!: First Taiwan and now Mexico. Dumb me is looking at California... should I be? I don't know if the plates are the same.


[Fark user image 850x582]


Here, fixed it for you.

Fark user image

/Too subtle?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Earth has had it with our shiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it too late to send a bunch of influencers?

They could influence the tsunami from hitting the coast....
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Nature has apparently decided 9/19 is World Fark Mexico day.


It's not nice to screw with Mother Nature!!!!

i.makeagif.com
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dadoody: California hasn't had a huge life altering earthquake in a while. It would be  nice to have one soon.


They've been blasé about earthquakes outside of California, but when another big one hits there, 8 or more on the scale, we'll see who's laughing.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rfenster: Incog_Neeto: Does this effect the lines for the 49ers / Cards game in mexico city is the only relevant question.

I would think not, since the game isn't scheduled for two+ months from now, and Mexico City is ~450km from today's earthquake.


Football has gotten almost as bad as baseball for weird stats. "The Cards are 1-1 playing in countries that have had a severe earthquake recently..."
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Does this effect the lines for the 49ers / Cards game in mexico city is the only relevant question.


Lol! Yeah, the California team will be chill and the Arizona team won't get any sleep while they're there!
Go 9ers!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it too late to send a bunch of influencers?

They could influence the tsunami from hitting the coast....


...or go down to greet it and make the world a little less self-indulgent. (For about a day. New ones being born every day.)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'~2m serge'

Fark user image
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Dadoody: California hasn't had a huge life altering earthquake in a while. It would be  nice to have one soon.

They've been blasé about earthquakes outside of California, but when another big one hits there, 8 or more on the scale, we'll see who's laughing.


Hurr I hope dem Californens lern there lesson and people die cuz they wuz meenies and stuff. Durr
 
chasd00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ftfa "Mexico's National Civil Defense agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 32 inches (82 cm) were possible in coastal water levels near the epicenter. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles (300 kilometers) of the epicenter."

subby you mention 1-3m ( 3-9ft ) where do you find that?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Dadoody: California hasn't had a huge life altering earthquake in a while. It would be  nice to have one soon.

They've been blasé about earthquakes outside of California, but when another big one hits there, 8 or more on the scale, we'll see who's laughing.


Nah. We're pretty blase' here in California, too. At least us natives. The nice thing about quakes is if you survive the first 30 seconds and-and I can't stress this enough- DON'T PANIC- you're pretty much good.
64 year old. Ground surfed 2 of the 10 largest quakes to hit the continental U.S. in our established history.
Sylmar-1971
Loma Prieta-1989
and a ton of lesser quakes throughout my life.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Jake Havechek: Dadoody: California hasn't had a huge life altering earthquake in a while. It would be  nice to have one soon.

They've been blasé about earthquakes outside of California, but when another big one hits there, 8 or more on the scale, we'll see who's laughing.

Hurr I hope dem Californens lern there lesson and people die cuz they wuz meenies and stuff. Durr


Coming from 'Heartland' America, or, as we out here call it, 'Tornado Alley'. What did THEY do to piss off God EVERY FREAKING YEAR?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
China and Russia have unleashed their natural disaster weapon
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: China and Russia have unleashed their natural disaster weapon


Fark user image
 
