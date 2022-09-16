 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're having trouble sleeping, try out this 4-7-8 breathing method. Or, as an alternative, send subby $5 for information on his new, patent-pending 2-3-4 breathing method that gives you the same results with less than half the numbers   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Autonomic nervous system, Oxygen, Carbon dioxide, Parasympathetic nervous system, Sympathetic nervous system, Breathing, Nervous system, yogic practice of breath regulation  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PLUS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fewer
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: *fewer


The same results with less than fewer the numbers?

Are you mad?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only learn this with a real instructor, who is quite proud of her body and choses yoga clothes that accentuate her figure, just like our swim instructor when we were all 10 or 11, out there in the warming early summer sun and she taught the frog kick is a way I'll never forget.  What was the question again.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


"It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Om mane padme Hum works for me.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm patenting a method where you suspend a rock over your pillow, then when it's bedtime you lie down and cut the sting, depending on how long you want to stay asleep for you can adjust the height of the rock.

/I think it will be a big seller
 
thumbsuptheirasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda sure half of 7 isn't 3
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snore.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thumbsuptheirasses: I'm kinda sure half of 7 isn't 3


Not sure I want three and a half kittens.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like three numbers in both to me subby.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2-3-4 is not half the numbers of 4-7-8.  Nor is it fewer numbers.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cranked: thumbsuptheirasses: I'm kinda sure half of 7 isn't 3

Not sure I want three and a half kittens.


Ok ok for you, no charge for the extra half. And I throw in free dog heart.
 
d.giro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just don't do 5-6-7-8 or you may start dancing instead.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thumbsuptheirasses: I'm kinda sure half of 7 isn't 3


Liar.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A single occasional unit of acetaminophen works wonders for me subby.

And spoken word audio broadcasts at low volume on a sleep timer.  And enough physical movement in the course of a day.

Not sure about this breathing stuff.  Sounds like astrology.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Heamer: *fewer


Depends. Are they real numbers or integers?
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Also known as the "relaxing breath," 4-7-8 has ancient roots in pranayama, which is the yogic practice of breath regulation, but was popularized by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015."

Oh, that guy.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah I definitely won't be clicking on CNN links now that they are owned by a right winger.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's alternate-nostril breathing.
//Why?  What did you think she was doing?
///Three.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if i had a dollar for every stupid farking suggestion to help insomnia, i could buy an ounce that actually would help with my insomnia.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Completely exhale through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.
Close your mouth and quietly inhale through your nose to a mental count of four.
Hold your breath for a count of seven.
Exhale through your mouth, making a whoosh sound for a count of eight.
Repeat the process three more times for a total of four breath cycles.
Take an Ambien.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seven, eight, nine, who can trust six and five?
Careful who you sit besided, shiat the transmission died
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm going with 0-1-2 and I'm going to crush you with my efficiency.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Om mane padme Hum works for me.


I've been told by nuclear missile operators that it's good for growing weed

War Games - Opening scene - "Turn your KEY, SIR!"
Youtube 8-T_uhQ0iE4
 
someonelse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds awfully close to infringing on my patented solution for premature ejaculation, the one where you just think about baseball. It's called the 6-4-3 method.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subscribe to my TikTok channel to learn more about my patented 6-9 breathing method using only your nose!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They have pills for this. Now excuse me, I have to prepare for making 3am texts to everyone in my contacts list. Maybe something about jews... We'll see where the night takes me.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OMG I tried this and it almost worked, but then my wife lost it and stabbed me in the throat and now I wheeze through a tube and a skin flap makes a farting sound constantly.

I haven't slept properly since this psychopath invented this method.  Soon my rage will boil over and I WILL DESTROY THE SUN and then you will all be sorry for not investing more in sunblock and dirigibles.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're having trouble sleeping, why not relax and have a nap first?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They have pills for this. Now excuse me, I have to prepare for making 3am texts to everyone in my contacts list. Maybe something about jews... We'll see where the night takes me.


"This is the way."

I lost a girlfriend that way once.  I told her about furbies at 2am and ... nope.  We're done.

But I feel like I really lucked out.  The next one was prettier, and a lot more wealthy.  Not too high on the crazy chart, either.

Man ... furbies.  I swore to battle furbies, if need be, to keep her safe.  And this one was smart enough to know that was a true oath, with grit and determination behind it.  The kind of man who would say that can be a good father, even if gremlins and chuckle come true.  That man is prepared.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chuckie.  Damn you autocorrect!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Counting sheep for millennials
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

