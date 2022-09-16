 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gawker)   King Charles III not only has "sausage fingers"; he has also wrecked his hands with hand sanitizer   (gawker.com) divider line
55
    More: Facepalm, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Answer, English-language films, Question, Numerous outlets, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, New York Post, Charles I of England  
•       •       •

2042 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, with no Queen around, that sexual frustration has to go somewhere.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is 73. Granted, it's been a pampered 73 years, but let's cut him a little slack for the "state of his hands". ffs
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of such a shocking tragedy that I cared so little about.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yt ppl r more reddish than white. yt ppl should be called Pink ppl.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that hand sanitzer shiat burns my skin. i won't touch it. is he stupid or something?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly history's greatest monster.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure glad he took the name of Charles instead of Oliver Cromwell, but it's nothing to lose your head over.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought i read somewhere that this may be due to arthritis.

regarding TFA, sick due to inbreeding?
even IF, why start an article with this? unless you loath the guy for some unknown reason.
could have buried it a bit lower, any ways, i stopped reading there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: yt ppl r more reddish than white. yt ppl should be called Pink ppl.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gammon_(insult)
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Gawker was also dead.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that hand sanitzer shiat burns my skin. i won't touch it. is he stupid or something?


73 year old born on third base monarch forced to shake hands with poor people 6 days in a row.

I'm surprised it's only his hands.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Gawker? I thought Peter Thiel killed them and salted the earth from which they grew.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sausage fingers? They look like regular, somewhat spindly old man fingers to me. *shrug*


You want to know who really has sausage fingers? I'll give you one guess ...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Wait. Gawker? I thought Peter Thiel killed them and salted the earth from which they grew.


He got distracted starting a Conservative dating app that doesn't allow gay people to join.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: i thought i read somewhere that this may be due to arthritis.

regarding TFA, sick due to inbreeding?
even IF, why start an article with this? unless you loath the guy for some unknown reason.
could have buried it a bit lower, any ways, i stopped reading there.


I don't know if that is his particular issue, but my uncle (by marriage) father had it. One of the sweetest people I've every met in my life, but he could hardly move, stand, or even shake hands because of it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sausage fingers? They look like regular, somewhat spindly old man fingers to me. *shrug*


You want to know who really has sausage fingers? I'll give you one guess ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: blondambition: Wait. Gawker? I thought Peter Thiel killed them and salted the earth from which they grew.

He got distracted starting a Conservative dating app that doesn't allow gay people to join.


You mean The Right Stuff? From what I've heard it's pretty much nothing but a sausage party if not yet a lemon party.
 
alizeran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I've never heard of such a shocking tragedy that I cared so little about.


I guess you have as yet to hear about the spider on the casket.....
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/spider-seen-running-across-flowers-28026529
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'll give you one guess ...



Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the f*ck is wrong with that site?  It definitely has the website equivalent of inbred fat fingers.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: that hand sanitzer shiat burns my skin. i won't touch it. is he stupid or something?


You're supposed to just rub it around some, not light it up like a Bananas Foster.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My guess is rheumatoid arthritis.

But the inbreeding probably doesn't help.
 
thornhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy Fark, did some Royal p*ss in his cornflakes, what an arsehole.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no, guy who is basically forced to shake a million hands a day is using hand sanitizer during a pandemic -- how can the monarchy possibly survive such an affront!
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Holy Fark, did some Royal p*ss in his cornflakes, what an arsehole.


Charles says thanks
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thornhill: [Fark user image 340x268]

I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.


Uh, that particular guy did two tours of Afghanistan.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

basicstock: Incog_Neeto: I've never heard of such a shocking tragedy that I cared so little about.

I guess you have as yet to hear about the spider on the casket.....
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/spider-seen-running-across-flowers-28026529


Let us hope it was a Royal Spider and not just some commoner arachnid.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thornhill: [Fark user image 340x268]

I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.


Those aren't even medals. They're bottle caps and pepperoni slices.
 
Markus5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn near kilt him.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What King Chuck's "handmaidens" will look like in the near future.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember reading stories of pre-WW2 US presidents shaking thousands of hands on their inaugural days. King Charles probably equaled that and then some the less 10 days. Add in he is 73 and I'll give him a hand sanitizer break.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: [Fark user image 340x268]

I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.


Randy Andy fought in the Falklands and Harry served in Afghanistan.

But the rest of the medals are for Demonstrated Achievement in Corgi Husbandry and Kilt Wearing
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gawker still exists?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's got nothing on Mitch's hands of death.
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AHHH! The doctors over at the New York Post attribute the raw redness of the King's bechafed fingies to hours and hours of meet-and-greets and likely diligent use of hand sanitizer.

What a King Charles cavalierly overusing his hands in a meet-and-greet might look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My IQ is dropped 40 pointses after reeding that artickle.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 378x750]


You are talking about dadoodies post I presume?
 
drtgb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A friend of mine worked for the Bill Clinton campaign and, while sitting in an office with Clinton, asked him what he felt he earned after a particularly long day on the campaign trail. Clinton simply raised his hand which was noticeably swollen and red.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sausage fingers? They look like regular, somewhat spindly old man fingers to me. *shrug*


You want to know who really has sausage fingers? I'll give you one guess ...


Drew?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For a time in 2020/21 my hands were raw from all the handwashing and sanitizer I was using.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baorao: some_beer_drinker: that hand sanitzer shiat burns my skin. i won't touch it. is he stupid or something?

73 year old born on third base monarch forced to shake hands with poor people 6 days in a row.

I'm surprised it's only his hands.


He was not born on third base. He was born directly into the hall of fame.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size


It looks like he's been giving handys to TFG.

/or george hamilton
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thornhill: [Fark user image 340x268]

I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.


Get on our glorious level:

snopes.comView Full Size


/this is the unaltered version
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sausage fingers? They look like regular, somewhat spindly old man fingers to me. *shrug*


You want to know who really has sausage fingers? I'll give you one guess ...

Drew?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thornhill: [Fark user image 340x268]

I'm more taken with all of the metals these guys wear, as if they are veterans of wars.


Ya, I wonder how many of those medals are simply for being royal, as opposed to like, crawling through mud while under fire, or fighting the Hun over the Channel?

I'm pretty sure Charles is now automatically Admiral of the British Fleet, and Fieldmarshal of the Army.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Holy Fark, did some Royal p*ss in his cornflakes, what an arsehole.


Gawker has made their bread and butter off of being catty biatches
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.