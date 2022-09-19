 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Remember the great sailing ships of yore? They may be making a comeback, but not in the way you might think   (cnbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't happen until we have strong international laws.

It's still cheaper to pollute than turn your ship into a pinwheel.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It'll probably save money in the long term. Don't they mostly run on the dregs, though, like stuff that is too thick to be asphalt and needs to be heated first to even move?
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh look, its an article complaining about the most efficient form of transportation to exist because it was written by a stupid monkey
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?


safe-skipper.comView Full Size
 
dascott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It still wouldn't top the smugness of Count Dooku using a sail in space.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


Hand to god I thought this was a joke-photoshop they made for this article.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?


You use a giant fan.
Duh!
 
olorin604
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?


Reverse the polarity of the sail.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.bluebird-electric.net/wind_powered_ships_marine_renewable_energy_research.htm

Fark user imageView Full Size

http://www.change-climate.com/Transport_Land_Sea_Sustainable/Assisted_Ships_Sails_Solar_Projects_Marine_Pollution/JAMDA_Shin_Aitoku_Maru_Japan_Marine_Development_Association.htm
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Give me a Container Ship Full of Coffee Makers, and a Star to Steer Her By
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?


What a tackless comment may look like.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh look, its an article complaining about the most efficient form of transportation to exist because it was written by a stupid monkey


Thank you for once again confirming my belief that we will fail to combat climate change not because of a lack of solutions, but because of people's entrenched adherence that only their solution is worth adopting.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They've been talking about this forever, but I don't think anything other than CGI concepts has been done about it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: [image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]

Hand to god I thought this was a joke-photoshop they made for this article.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's a frequent background theme of this guy's books. They shoot the sails out of a giant t-shirt cannon harpoon thingy into upper air currents.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?


This is what happens when you defund history curricula
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

What a tackless comment may look like.


That was a cheap jibe
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh look, its an article complaining about the most efficient form of transportation to exist because it was written by a stupid monkey


Found the guy with a personal connection to the industry
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]


I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LNG is a big nope.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It'll probably save money in the long term. Don't they mostly run on the dregs, though, like stuff that is too thick to be asphalt and needs to be heated first to even move?


Its not just the thickness. It has no desulfuring treatment. They have to switch to clean fuel near the harbor.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.


It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They could update the designs of Windjammer type ships which they used up until the mid 1950s which can haul bulk goods with a minimal crew.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dsmith42: The Irresponsible Captain: It'll probably save money in the long term. Don't they mostly run on the dregs, though, like stuff that is too thick to be asphalt and needs to be heated first to even move?

Its not just the thickness. It has no desulfuring treatment. They have to switch to clean fuel near the harbor.


That gunk practically makes its own weather up here.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe a sail is more efficient when the wind blows the right way, but I'd be tempted to try wind turbines driving propellers.

In fact, it's already been done and they're referred to as 'windmill ships'.  They can sail in any direction, and with some clever engineering to switch the flow of power around can even sail downwind faster than the wind itself.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GlamrLama: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

What a tackless comment may look like.

That was a cheap jibe


Sheets to the wind, or something.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.

It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.


It does work 100% of the time, though.  Tacking is dang near as old as sailing.
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]


That doesn't work with parachutes (as pictured) though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alex10294: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

That doesn't work with parachutes (as pictured) though.


Sure it does, just not as well as with a sloop rig.  Your keel provides lateral resistance so you don't have to go exactly in the same direction as the wind.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.

It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.

It does work 100% of the time, though.  Tacking is dang near as old as sailing.


There are  reasons people moved away from sail in the first place. Windmill ships could be a solution, but I have no idea if they could power the gigantic supercontainerships of the day.  Which are incredibly efficient
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Arrr, finally a suitable thread to talk like a pirate in.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Rent Party: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.

It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.

It does work 100% of the time, though.  Tacking is dang near as old as sailing.

There are  reasons people moved away from sail in the first place. Windmill ships could be a solution, but I have no idea if they could power the gigantic supercontainerships of the day.  Which are incredibly efficient


Power them entirely, in all weather and wind conditions?  Never.

But provide enough thrust on average to be worth the investment as more than a PR move?  Possibly.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.


Did you read?  It supplements the engine decreasing consumption by 20%.  Not bad for tying a kite to the ship.
Why does everyone assume it's all or nothing?  Same with people and EV/solar.  EV will crush our grid!!!no way to store solar!!!!  Do they thing it's like a light switch and tomorrow everyone's car is an EV powered by solar?
Sad so many people fear change.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Rent Party: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.

It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.

It does work 100% of the time, though.  Tacking is dang near as old as sailing.

There are  reasons people moved away from sail in the first place. Windmill ships could be a solution, but I have no idea if they could power the gigantic supercontainerships of the day.  Which are incredibly efficient


Still using 200+ tons of fuel per day per ship.   There are a lot of ships out there so obviously room for improvement.
The likely solution will be cheap enough to be a cost saver within a few years.

How about I long rope going in a circle like a clothes line and the ships just attach to it and get pulled around.   A LOT less weight than carrying all that fuel and efficiency can be handled at the ends.

Obviously a joke but now I'm starting to think.....  ok stupid idea but I think it's original at this scale.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thousand dollar idea here. The earth is moving at like a millions miles and hours or something. Just find a way to keep the boat still and the land will move to it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: big pig peaches: BeesNuts: stuffy: Great but what if the wind is going wrong way?

[safe-skipper.com image 335x335]

I'm sure increasing transport times back to months  won't be a problem.

It doesn't work 100% of the time so let's just forget the whole thing.

It does work 100% of the time, though.  Tacking is dang near as old as sailing.


yes but it's to reduce fuel consumption and that's all.  Shipping companies aren't going to increase turn around time needed to allow the sail to be used 100% of the time.
 
