(CNN)   Get out your dirndls and lederhosen, Octoberfest is back   (cnn.com) divider line
30
30 Comments
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this what everybody is here for?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First glance I thought that said "dreidels and lederhosen".
 
wingnut396
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


Done in two.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


Jawohl.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PROST!
 
BWeed6
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


Yeah, pretty much.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


IT IS TAPPED!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


They both begin with the letter "B".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
O'zapft is!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


Nein!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


Those girls are probably 60 years old by now.

/probably would still hit it after a liter of beer.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

greenlemon.meView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: O'zapft is!!
[Fark user image image 236x314]
[Fark user image image 236x428]
[Fark user image image 236x380]


I don't remember ordering the Wienerschnitzel.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More like Octoberbreast, amirite?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indylaw: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: O'zapft is!!
[Fark user image image 236x314]
[Fark user image image 236x428]
[Fark user image image 236x380]

I don't remember ordering the Wienerschnitzel.


Oktoberfest is just as famous for its sausages as it is for its beer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ja!!
 
nursetim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


I think it's mandatory for that picture to appear in any Oktoberfest threads.  This is in no way a bookmark, just so we're clear.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [i.pinimg.com image 850x691]


That's a man baby
nttiawwt
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Biser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


I wonder what she looks like now?  Probably Granny from the Beverly Hillbillies...
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Straight Outta Compton - Oktoberfest Edition
Youtube XLY4TsZBExY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: indylaw: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: O'zapft is!!
[Fark user image image 236x314]
[Fark user image image 236x428]
[Fark user image image 236x380]

I don't remember ordering the Wienerschnitzel.

Oktoberfest is just as famous for its sausages as it is for its beer.
[Fark user image image 400x274]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [i.pinimg.com image 735x928]


Is that a large woman, or are those small beers?
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 438x500]
Is this what everybody is here for?


I think about that chick on the right all the time when I'm gardening.

/cool, and true story bro
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fart And Smunny: Boo_Guy: [i.pinimg.com image 735x928]

Is that a large woman, or are those small beers?


Yes.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What, is it almost Hanukkah alre...oh.  dirndl.

Um.  never mind.
 
