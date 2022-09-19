 Skip to content
(History Channel)   This day in 1959: "Nikita Khrushchev, you've come to America for a summit with President Eisenhower. What are you going to do next?" "I'm going to Disneyland." "Ummm, yeah, about that"   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Cold War, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, Dwight D. Eisenhower, climax of Khrushchev, more surreal moments, Shirley MacLaine, Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet Union  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hypocritical Soviets are so cute when they get mad.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was 3 years old then, and my parents wouldn't take me go to Disneyland either.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One thing Soviets like is to be tricked. For instance, I was going to take Nikita Khrushchev to Disneyland, but instead I drove him to an old burned-out warehouse.

"Oh, no," I said. "Disneyland burned down."

He cried and cried, but I think that deep down, he thought it was a pretty good joke.

I started to drive over to the real Disneyland, but it was getting pretty late.
 
