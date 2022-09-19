 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Japanese issue "special warning" only used for things like once-in-a-century storms and kaiju attacks. This time it's a typhoon   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well that's a let down.
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All those pesky "once in a hundred years" weather events sure keep happening a lot
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fanboydestroy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inner ted: All those pesky "once in a hundred years" weather events sure keep happening a lot


It all depends on your definition of "century".
 
kore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...or so they'd have us believe.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: [fanboydestroy.files.wordpress.com image 584x315]


I'm getting a kick... in the Shin.
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
150mph winds... that's gonna be a lot of damage. Nothing funny about this.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In addition to the winds, there's a bit of precipitation. NHK reports one city has gotten over one meter of rain since thursday.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't that the dragon roll but with the red spicy masago instead of the green?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And now in weather, Ollie?

Ollie Williams- It's Gon' Rain!
Youtube 4Nvm_rq2fMg
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come on gypsy danger, go punch the typhoon into submission.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inner ted: All those pesky "once in a hundred years" weather events sure keep happening a lot


It's once in a hundred years on average.  So if we include precambrian times, we're well behind schedule.  Checkmate libs
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

inner ted: All those pesky "once in a hundred years" weather events sure keep happening a lot


Well, this is the one time in 100 years when everything will happen.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: inner ted: All those pesky "once in a hundred years" weather events sure keep happening a lot

It all depends on your definition of "century".


Subby can't read - "JMA has issued a rare "special warning" - an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades."

This storm is apparently bringing a whole lot of rain, even for a typhoon.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.......this time.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Nanmadol" sounds like an opioid. Currently visualizing a typhoon of tablets, pelting windows and piling up on the streets. Sudden urge to move to Japan rises across the world.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Simpsons | Godzilla Attacks The Simpsons' Plane
Youtube ghN0MyaDraE
 
olrasputin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still no warnings for surprise kancho attacks.
 
