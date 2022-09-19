 Skip to content
(AP News)   "These missiles will get out of control. They will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it, glowing or not"   (apnews.com) divider line
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Russian engineers know that's not how you make nuclear missiles?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.


Like, we are decommissioning boats with CIWS right now and we cooked up CRAM from scratch in months before when it was our own bases under fire.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.


Hmm, good point, a couple of iron dome turrets and radar units would be a great contribution, though given the number of Russian Jews in Israel that might have family still in Russia it might be a  hard move politically.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Even their Admirals know better
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.

Hmm, good point, a couple of iron dome turrets and radar units would be a great contribution, though given the number of Russian Jews in Israel that might have family still in Russia it might be a  hard move politically.


I only bring up Israel because they are literally exporting iron dome batteries as we speak.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember a game called The Moon Project? Critical facilities need to have a slot to put a battery of your choice on it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.

Like, we are decommissioning boats with CIWS right now and we cooked up CRAM from scratch in months before when it was our own bases under fire.


CRAM has rads.  Maybe we shouldn't do that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]
Even their Admirals know better


Would you mind not shooting at the thermonuclear weapons?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give Ukraine a comparable weapon for each one they are hit with. Russia uses cruise missiles, Ukraine is trained and given cruise missiles.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm Ruskies, the wind is blowing towards you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ummm Ruskies, the wind is blowing towards you.

[Fark user image image 601x502]


That's the problem, they don't have to cause a huge radioactive steam explosion. They just have to damage it enough that lives and resources are poured out like water trying to PREVENT said explosion
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.

Hmm, good point, a couple of iron dome turrets and radar units would be a great contribution, though given the number of Russian Jews in Israel that might have family still in Russia it might be a  hard move politically.


Problem is setting up all the pre-req radar towers, getting the Iron Dome units setup, and all the calibration which would take months while under fire no less. It wouldn't be something that would be viable to setup while under fire, but I'm sure Ukraine will order and use them with the quickness post-war. It is why Israel has been going full core press on a chemical laser missile defense system because Iron Dome has so many drawbacks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
would you mind not shooting at the nuclear power plants?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can you just fark off, russia.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: robodog: Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.

Hmm, good point, a couple of iron dome turrets and radar units would be a great contribution, though given the number of Russian Jews in Israel that might have family still in Russia it might be a  hard move politically.

I only bring up Israel because they are literally exporting iron dome batteries as we speak.


Since when? They have repeatedly denied Ukraine use of ID. Unless you mean exporting to Azerbaijan.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was my understanding that the plant was shut down a  week or two ago.  If that is the case, wouldn't the only chance for a leak would be if the cooling pool(s) for the fuel rods is emptied?
 
alex10294
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.


Except for the fact that Ukraine said they done want or need them, and can't use them if they got them. Maybe they'll change their mind once they capture that plant.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: It was my understanding that the plant was shut down a  week or two ago.  If that is the case, wouldn't the only chance for a leak would be if the cooling pool(s) for the fuel rods is emptied?


The cores are still hot. It takes weeks for a reactor core of those type to cool down even after being shut down or SCRAMmed due to residual heat and continued radioactive emissions from the fuel.

If the cooling pumps or coolant pools are damaged, the core will overheat and melt down despite being shut off.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mechanicum: robodog: Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.

Hmm, good point, a couple of iron dome turrets and radar units would be a great contribution, though given the number of Russian Jews in Israel that might have family still in Russia it might be a  hard move politically.

I only bring up Israel because they are literally exporting iron dome batteries as we speak.

Since when? They have repeatedly denied Ukraine use of ID. Unless you mean exporting to Azerbaijan.


That is exporting, yes.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shut the plant down. Yes, it still needs to hold its spent fuel, etc. so something will need to operate there. But realistically, there's no way they can operate a functional nuclear plant that close to Russia. Even if Russia withdraws, the next thing they'll do is send in a few soldiers to sabotage the plant. They want it destroyed. It'll happen eventually. Shut it down.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ummm Ruskies, the wind is blowing towards you.

[Fark user image 601x502]


As if Putin gives two shiats about Russians.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More reason to drive the Russians out of Ukraine and Crimea.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Will Putin pull a Sadaam and blow up everything in retreat to create a disaster? Probably.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we might as well resolve ourselves that that nuclear plant is going to have a unrecoverable failure.
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I said goddamn, what a rush! (HD)
Youtube wm7G0eWR3M0
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: The problem is Ukraine being irradiated is not a big L for Russia.  It creates a giant farking permanent mess that Ukraine will have to wast resources and lives cleaning up. shiatting in the punchbowl has been Russia's MO whenever it's been forced off territory forever. It's a real farking problem. I remain pissed that Israel and  others haven't given enough of a shiat to supply point defense for the nuclear facilities IMMEDIATELY.


Europe wants to know what is going on in this thread.
Chernobyl disaster from 1986 already tells the world what will happen in Russia melts down another reactor.  In the case of a war, putting it out will be impossible without destroying Russia first.
 
