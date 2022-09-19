 Skip to content
(National Today)   'Tis the twentieth anniversary of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, says subby. Yarrrrrrr   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
44
44 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pirates of the Caribbean - He's a Pirate - Metal Version
Youtube mILHVhtiCTU
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alestorm - You Are a Pirate!
Youtube 86InpTyB3mw
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "Dialect Appropriation" day for us West country Brits.

'Mah wud! What is that consonant those yobs auh using?'

'It's called a rhotic R , ya stuck-up tossers!'
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yarr, this be a stupid holiday, mateys!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambchop - National Talk Like a Pirate Day (XX Merge)
Youtube B8TVMgrZbwo
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I intend to talk like Stede Bonnet all day.

"I have presumed on the Confidence of your eminent Goodness to throw myself, after this manner at your Feet, to implore you'll be graciously pleased to look upon me with tender Bowels of Pity and Compassion; and believe me to be the most miserable Man this Day breathing; That the Tears proceeding from my most sorrowful Soul may soften your Heart, and incline you to consider my Dismal State, wholly, I must confess, unprepared to receive so soon the dreadful Execution you have been pleased to appoint me; and therefore beseech you to think me an Object of your Mercy."
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a pirates favorite letter?

Ye would think it be R, but the C was his first love.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some of us, every day is talk like a pirate day.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sailing For Adventure (1996)
Youtube VcNLuH1XWfI
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Yarr, this be a stupid holiday, mateys!


But pirates are awesome.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: For some of us, every day is talk like a pirate day.


yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion, matey  :D
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very ecumenical day:  Many times the day occurs on the most solemn Yom Kippur, but today, since head of the Anglican Church is being remembered (and the only woman running a world sized religion), it's on her very Anglican funeral.    Listen carefully.

The first Elizabeth actually created pirates for regal porpoises.  So there's that too.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who kind of started it all. And yes, he was from the west of England.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Tax breaks for the rich will trickle down to the poor."

Close?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stan Rogers - Barrett's Privateers
Youtube ZIwzRkjn86w
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Great_Milenko: Yarr, this be a stupid holiday, mateys!

But pirates are awesome.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm the captain, now."
imgflip.comView Full Size

/they never specified which era of piracy
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, oh no. I should probably have some coffee. Yarr.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: "I'm the captain, now."
[imgflip.com image 478x350]
/they never specified which era of piracy


Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | Search and Destroy | Fighting Pirates
Youtube XQbhuxiyv5c
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NEVARRR FORGET!
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dack48: What's a pirates favorite letter?

Ye would think it be R, but the C was his first love.


This is my favorite dad joke.

One rule for dad jokes is that you can change the punchline when your kids get wise to the joke, to keep them on the back foot with your silliness
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So this is why I had the urge to watch treasure island last night.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x637]
NEVARRR FORGET!


YARRRRRR
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh
 
sniderman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jerry: I don't want to be a pirate.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
otaquest.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EL EM: Jerry: I don't want to be a pirate.


pressbooks.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The guy who kind of started it all. And yes, he was from the west of England.
[Fark user image 219x230]


Arr! "Talk Like a Pirate" Lessons Direct from the Cap'n
Youtube yC_PR7YWQOc
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pirates Convention - Saturday Night Live
Youtube K7aM_HWMdj0
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"squeak squeak squeak?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.sporcle.com/games/mbooda/identify_pirates
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TREAT ME LIKE A PIRATE - Flynt Flossy, Yung Humma, Whatchya (@Turquoisejeep)
Youtube h1zGqRXZlnY
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Last Saskatchewan Pirate by Captain Tractor
Youtube 8G_L9tXEwmc
 
davynelson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Arrrr Billy, have ye ever been to sea?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first job the US Marines Corps ever had was fighting pirates.  So how come there's no Talk Like a Marine Day?
 
dobro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1995-2022 = 27. 'is bloo'y math is mistaken!
 
