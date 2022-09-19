 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Therapist gets pre-trial intervention for using client credit cards to pay for psychic readings. Readings in which the psychic failed to mention she'd get arrested for using client credit cards. She should demand a refund   (breakingac.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Credit card, Ashley Crooks, Credit history, Crooks' email, unlawful use of credit cards, Sanctuary Ventures app, Fraud, Crooks  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a therapist, not a psychic. I wouldn't expect her to see that coming.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this in the news? I thought the whole point of pre-trial intervention is that it scrubs the arrest and avoids prosecution.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/Ms. Crooks if you're nasty!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
owner of Counselting by the Sea

I'd let her counselt me as long as it didn't involve a credit card.  That's what Visa cash cards are for.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Crooks advised me that she 'f-- up'"

Name is a tell.
 
moresugar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crooks told investigators she had become dependent on the Sanctuary Ventures app, which she used "to gain clarity and to help feel better" about a relationship that had ended, according to the incident report obtained by BreakingAC.

So wait.  She's a therapist, but when she has personal issues herself, she prefers to rely on a psychic?  Isn't that something like a vegan butcher?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.