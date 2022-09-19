 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 208 of WW3: UKR troops advance to eastern bank of Oskil River. UKR says it repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv Kherson areas. Zelenskyy vows no let-up in counterattack. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
43
    More: News, United States Army, United States Department of Defense, US Army General Mark Milley, Ukrainian language, military base, Ukraine, Russia, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions

📍 Mykolaiv

After midnight today, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv. One of the rockets hiat the yard of a private house. About 300 meters of contact wire of the tram network was also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.


📍 Zaporizhzhia

Zaporozhye was shelled twice at night. Currently, eight arrivals at night and one in the morning are known. Previously, infrastructure objects became the target again.
Information about the victims is being ascertained.
The occupier also shelled one of the villages of Zaporizhzhya district. Currently, one injured person is known.


📍 Dnipropetrovsk

The Russians hiat the Nikopol and Marganets communities three times with heavy artillery and "Hrads". More than 40 shells were fired. In Nikopol and its surroundings, Russian shells damaged up to 10 houses, several farm buildings, cars, a water pipe and a power line. In the Marganets community, shelling left more than 2,500 families without electricity. Previously, people were not injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians involve criminals in the war against Ukraine - General Staff

Due to a significant lack of human resources, the occupiers sent 400 people from the city of Tambov, who were serving sentences for criminal offenses, to the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kharkiv Oblast, 6 people were blown up by mines

After the escape of the occupiers, the mine danger in the liberated territories of Kharkiv region is very high. During the past day, 6 civilians were blown up on mines. All of them were hospitalized with injuries.

Also, during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of the Kharkiv region along the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation. Residential buildings, commercial buildings and infrastructure objects were damaged.

Unfortunately, there are victims. An 11-year-old boy was injured in Kupyansk, and a 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries in Chuguyiv district.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this should have translated to 'russiast'.racist terrorists fired at the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Tonight, the Russians hiat the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant with missiles.

A powerful explosion occurred just 300 m from the reactors of the PAES. The shock wave damaged the buildings of the NPP, over 100 windows were broken. One of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivskaya HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, has shut down. Three high-voltage power lines were disconnected.

Currently, all power units of the PANPP are operating in regular mode. There are no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On March 9, around 7:00 a.m., the Rashists dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building in Izyum. And then it was targeted until it was completely destroyed. Olena and Dmytro Stolpakov died under the rubble, as well as their two daughters: 5-year-old Olesya and 8-year-old Oleksandra.

They were self-employed, selling children's clothing and owning an online gift shop. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the family was constantly hiding in the basement. They were there during the airstrike.

We will not spare the enemy any death. And in no case do we have the right to forget all the crimes he committed on our land.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians will no longer be able to enter Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland

Starting today, citizens of the Russian Federation who have a Schengen visa issued for tourism, sports and attending cultural events will not be able to enter the territory of the EU through these countries.
The only possible land corridor for them is through Finland.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning precipitation: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson regionPrecipitation?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers are forbidden to retreat on pain of death - GUR

Russian troops tried to conduct a "counterattack" in the Bakhmut district. But after the response and advancement of the Ukrainian defense forces, the Rashists began to voluntarily withdraw from their firing positions.

In order to stop the escape, the commanders of the Russian Federation once again reminded their subordinates about the prohibition of arbitrarily leaving their positions, as well as about the possibility of opening fire on them from the rear "blocking units".
Similar methods were used during Stalin's time, when Soviet soldiers were shot in the back, closing the possibility of retreat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow, the first McDonald's restaurants will open in Kyiv

The first three open establishments (on Bazhana Avenue, 3c, on Grishka Street, 7, and on Gagarina Avenue, 2a) will now work only for delivery, and the halls, express windows and McDrive will open in October.

Other restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine will be opened gradually over the course of two months.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 more ships with food left Ukrainian ports

Today, as part of the "grain initiative", 4 ships with 178.78 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of "Odesa" and "Pivdenny".
Since the departure of the first vessel with Ukrainian food, 3.9 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported. A total of 169 ships left Ukrainian ports with food, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialWe have demonstrated that we know how to win on the battlefield. Another important task of ours is to achieve victory in the economy.

During a conversation with Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investment company BlackRock, they discussed the possibilities of attracting public and private investments to Ukraine.

Our country is interested in the arrival of world capital, thanks to which new jobs will be created and the economy will grow. We are able and willing to restore a normal investment climate.

--

We've shown that we know how to win on the battlefield. Another important task for us is to achieve victories in the economy as well.

During a conversation with CEO of the world's largest investment manager BlackRock Larry Fink, we discussed how to drive public and private investments into our state.

Ukraine is interested in attracting global capital that will create new jobs and facilitate the economy's growth. We are capable, and we want to restore a normal investment climate.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Biden said that the US will defend Taiwan in case of an attack by China .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried today in Great Britain

The main element of the ceremony - the funeral of the Queen - will be held in Westminster Abbey.
Among those present are members of the royal family, British dignitaries and heads of state from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. Representatives of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nails were pulled out and subjected to violence: a group of Sri Lankan citizens was found in Kharkiv Oblast, who were abused by the occupiers

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Sri Lankan citizens studied at the medical college in Kupyansk before the war.

Escaping the occupation, in March 2022, seven Sri Lankan citizens walked to Kharkiv, but were detained by the Russian military on the way.

The occupiers took the foreigners to the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, placed them in cells and held them for 4 months. All this time, the Russian military abused people: they pulled out their nails, subjected them to physical and psychological violence.

On September 12, employees of the prosecutor's office and the police found the foreigners and provided them with housing and food.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive shelling in Energodar: water supply has disappeared in the city

Mayor Dmytro Orlov, referring to local residents, reports on the provocations of the Russian military, which are shelling the opposite bank of the Kakhovsky Reservoir and at the same time launching projectiles at the objects of the industrial zone of the city.

Water supply has again disappeared in some of Energodar's micro-districts.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
4,000 pilgrims from Israel arrived in Ukraine to celebrate Rosh-a-Shana

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, 4,000 Hasids have already arrived in Uman for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage.

A mass arrival of a large number of Hasidic prochans, who are going to Ukraine from different parts of the world despite the war, demonstrating their faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, begins today, according to the municipality's message.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the occupying authorities of Donetsk report the shelling of the city: there are dead and wounded

According to preliminary information from the occupiers, 13 people were killed as a result of shelling on the Baku Commissioners' Square. The number of wounded is being specified.

The occupation administration of Donetsk accuses the Ukrainian military of shelling.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Continuing to perform the same actions and expecting different results is insanity. The orcs seem to believe shelling civilian areas will somehow make Ukrainians want to give up, despite the last seven months proving that action only hardens Ukrainian resolve to burn the russians out of their country.

Not only is the terror-bombing campaign having the opposite of its intended effect, it's also actively making the military situation worse for the orcs. Every missile and artillery shell lobbed into civilian areas could have been used to attack a military target instead- which would have at least some effect on UAF operations. But actual military action doesn't appear to be Vladimir the Incompetent's strong suit. The russian military can't seem to manage anything resembling competent operations when confronted by a professional opponent, but they're wizards at dealing with untrained peasant militias with small arms.

Pootie-Poot seems bound and determined to emulate every single mistake made by a certain failed Austrian artist in the 1940s. That failed artist is the one who ordered his air force to conduct bombing raids on British cities, diverting operations away from attacking British defenses. The Demented Dwarf in the Kremlin ordering PGM strikes on civilian targets in a fit of pique looks like a fair copy of the Battle of Britain.

Let us hope he speed-runs the career arc of that failed Austrian artist and tops himself in a bunker sometime soon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope someone remembered to pick up more toilet paper.
 
mederu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Awesome Day for Ukrainian Army | We hit them Hard.
Youtube Ws42iHTEYcA

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
mederu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They are taking lysychansk
Youtube 0e5lpoHQ_VA

Knock 'em out cold my friends! (can't go Johnny Rico on stream or Youtube would ban him)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
from Tracianne:

OK well I will miss it opening since I have to head to the doctor...if someone could post this for me to kickstart it please :)

ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Air reconnaissance unit "EYES" adjusts the fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

booms  :)
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fasahd: Tomorrow, the first McDonald's restaurants will open in Kyiv


The residents of Kyiv have our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia had 15k troops in the far east for war games recently.  Why are they using prisoners in Ukraine? Seems like their iron fist is rusting
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: That failed artist is the one who ordered his air force to conduct bombing raids on British cities, diverting operations away from attacking British defenses.


Point of order: it wouldn't have mattered if they had not switched targets as Fighter Command had bases out of reach of the Luftwaffe which could be used to refit and train replacements. Sealion has been war-gamed over and over, even to the point of allowing an unobstructed landing due to "reasons." The Germans get their asses handed to them every single time.

The switch to civilian bombing was not so much a military blunder as an act of desperation, since Germany could not achieve its goal of successfully invading. Their Navy and Air Force were incapable of getting troops across or keeping them supplied once there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy: I heard we captured the Oskil River. More like the 'us kill russians' river. Am I right, people!?

I'll be here all week. Don't forget to tip your waitress.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Zelenskyy: I heard we captured the Oskil River. More like the 'us kill russians' river. Am I right, people!?

I'll be here all week. Don't forget to tip your waitress.


should we try the veal?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 310 to September 16. It was another busy week as Ukraine solidified its gains in Kharkiv Oblast and Zelensky visited the newly liberated Izium.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: Queen Elizabeth II will be buried today in Great Britain

The main element of the ceremony - the funeral of the Queen - will be held in Westminster Abbey.
Among those present are members of the royal family, British dignitaries and heads of state from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. Representatives of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony.


thank freakin GOD.

so sick of the death of one old lady consuming half the worlds news resources and public attention.

glaciers are melting, ukrainians are dying, infation is errmm...inflating, but IS THE QUEEN STILL DEAD?

christ.

/cranky
//back from the clinic. was not hospitalized.
///theyre gonna probably still debride me again but have to have an MRI first so a week's reprieve prolly
////are four slashies even allowed
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Zelenskyy: I heard we captured the Oskil River. More like the 'us kill russians' river. Am I right, people!?

I'll be here all week. Don't forget to tip your waitress.


"Try the waitress, tip the veal!"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Russia had 15k troops in the far east for war games recently.  Why are they using prisoners in Ukraine? Seems like their iron fist is rusting


It was showing surface rust in the 80s, but this has shown it crumbling.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The secret plan by the United States to devastate Asia by destroying German chemical giant BASF in order to allow the United Kingdom to maintain dominance over France and Germany is . . . okay, who's been putting LSD in the writer's room coffee pot again? It's not funny. Stop that.

* Vladimir Putin has never ridden a Ritz cracker.

* Russian Dressing is not simply Italian Dressing that was stolen from Ukraine.

* The management of the Tasty Period Corporation, in an effort to attract young Russians to the franchise, has embarked on a program to create new mascots similar to Ronald McDonald, Grimace, or the Hamburglar. Having sent their best creative minds to a week-long getaway in the Urals with a large quantity of bathtub vodka we are pleased to introduce General McBorscht, Conscript McNugget, and Oozy, the gelatinous slime found at the bottom of the Happy Playtime Ball Pit. It is hoped that this attachment to the younger generation will boost sales, at least with the ones not being blown up in Ukraine.

* Rumors that soldiers employed in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are threatened with death should they retreat are false. No political commissars or noncommissioned officers are standing behind the troops with machine guns, ready to mow down any soldier who turns and runs in the face of the Army of Ukraine, and anyone found spreading these viscous slanders will be accused of cowardice and executed on the spot. *Machine gun fire in the distance* Meanwhile, our brave army continues to advance in the direction of Moscow.

* The dimensionally travelling Lobster Kaiju known as Ska'naag, or 'It which devours by claw,' last seen destroying a Hot Topic store in the Evropeysky Shopping Center in Moscow, has breached the last lines of defense set up by the Russian Army and attacked the food court. Hopes that Bearzilla may be summoned from his rest at the bottom of a radioactive swamp in order to save humanity, or at least the few open stores left in the mall, are slim as he remains exhausted from his previous fights with Rodan, Mothra, and Mecha Baba Yaga. A desperate plea has gone out for any scholar able to read Ancient Kandarian and translate the Lobsternomicon to unsummon the demonic crustacean.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Professor Science: fasahd: Tomorrow, the first McDonald's restaurants will open in Kyiv

The residents of Kyiv have our deepest condolences in this difficult time.


They had a TGI Fridays when I was there in 2008

I have some blurry photos on my laptop, but I'm not home right now
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read the Understanding War updates every day as part of my morning routine.

Every day one reads things like "The russians attacked in the direction of Bhakmut but were repelled." "Russian forces unsucessfully attacked in the direction of xyz."

Do we have any idea what the scale of these daily unsuccessful attacks is? Is this a BTG? A regiment? 3 tanks and 20 drunk kids with Aks who move forward 200m, receive fire, and then withdraw?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The one where Russia probably commits a war crime to stop the UN from investigating a war crime. DNR claims that Ukraine shelled the POW camp in Olenivka. You may remember that town from such war crimes as having a POW camp on the front lines and Russia firebombing a building where they had locked up Azovstal defenders, killing 58.

ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 18

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be increasingly relying on irregular, poorly trained ad-hoc volunteer and proxy units rather than attempting to rebuild damaged or destroyed conventional Russian ground forces units.

-Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate positions on the east bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast despite Russian efforts to contain them.

-Russian forces in western Kherson Oblast may be attempting to fall back to more defensible positions in a controlled withdrawal to avoid the chaotic retreat that characterized the collapse of Russian defenses in Kharkiv earlier in September.

-Russian forces suffered devastating losses of manpower and equipment in their fight for eastern Ukraine and especially during the Ukrainian Kharkiv counter-offensive. Multiple Russian armored and mechanized units have likely been effectively destroyed according to assessments released on September 18.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces continued limited ground attacks around Bakhmut and Avdiivka and continued routine artillery fire along the Donetsk Oblast front line on September 18.[45] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces suffered significant losses when attempting an assault in the Avdiivka direction and that medical facilities admit more than 30 Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) 1st Army Corps servicemen daily.[46] Russian forces shelled the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant again on September 18, severely damaging an administrative building.[47] The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Ukrainian forces withdrew from Zaitseve in the direction of Chasiv Yar to the west.[48]

A kinetic event reportedly killed one Ukrainian POW and wounded five others in the Russian-occupied Olenivka penal colony, Donetsk Oblast, on September 18. The Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the penal colony on September 18.[49] A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces struck the penal colony with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).[50] Ukrainian Parliamentary Representative for Human Rights Dmytro Lyubinets did not confirm whether the kinetic event occurred but stated that there is no information on casualties and that it is unclear why Russia would shell Olenivka.[51] Western outlets assessed that Russian forces had likely conducted a previous strike on the Olenivka penal colony that killed at least 53 Ukrainian POWs and injured dozens more on July 29.[52] Russian authorities may use an additional attack on the Olenivka penal colony to justify delaying the UN fact-finding mission tasked with investigating the July 29 attack.[53]
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Queen Elizabeth II will be buried today in Great Britain

The main element of the ceremony - the funeral of the Queen - will be held in Westminster Abbey.
Among those present are members of the royal family, British dignitaries and heads of state from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. Representatives of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony.

thank freakin GOD.

so sick of the death of one old lady consuming half the worlds news resources and public attention.

glaciers are melting, ukrainians are dying, infation is errmm...inflating, but IS THE QUEEN STILL DEAD?

christ.

/cranky
//back from the clinic. was not hospitalized.
///theyre gonna probably still debride me again but have to have an MRI first so a week's reprieve prolly
////are four slashies even allowed


Imagine feeling like that and having to live here during it.
It never farking ends, even trying your best avoid it and it's still there, everywhere on everything, on and on and on.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I read the Understanding War updates every day as part of my morning routine.

Every day one reads things like "The russians attacked in the direction of Bhakmut but were repelled." "Russian forces unsucessfully attacked in the direction of xyz."

Do we have any idea what the scale of these daily unsuccessful attacks is? Is this a BTG? A regiment? 3 tanks and 20 drunk kids with Aks who move forward 200m, receive fire, and then withdraw?


Hard to say. Obviously, there are a whole lots of reports from a lot of sources, some certainly false, some certain true, some....mixed. Summing all that up, when three reports mention nothing of scale, one says it was AN OMG HUGE AND GLORIOUS VICTORY FOR RUSSIA UKRAINE IS DOOMED and another is that, but with "Russia" and "Ukraine" flipped....you basically have to guess on size, and in most cases, they don't have enough to even try.

So really, it's an attack if enough report it, it's a major attack if everybody reports it, and they try to figure out the scale later.

I'd say that to be noticed as anything more than skirmishing or just random crap maybe not even aimed at you, you'd need to be sending reinforced 2-3 companies to small battalion sized group (say, 500 troops plus support) to be an "attack" that would percolate up through the noise.

But this is somewhere between rectally selected and casually selected in the guess scale.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on the other side of the line...

Ukrainian Counteroffensives

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian forces are continuing to establish positions on the east bank of the Oskil River. A Russian source reported that fighting is ongoing in eastern Kupyansk, indicating that Ukrainian forces are consolidating prior gains.[14] The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian ground assault on Kupyansk.[15] Ukrainian Luhansk Oblast Head Serhiy Haidai posted footage of Ukrainian personnel driving a tank over a pontoon bridge at an unspecified location and claimed that Ukrainian forces control an unspecified location on the east bank of the river.[16] Footage posted on September 17 shows Ukrainian forces operating on the Oskil River in a boat and receiving Russian artillery fire before advancing to the east bank.[17]

A Ukrainian official stated that Ukrainian forces are waiting for the fall of Lyman before beginning ground operations to retake Luhansk Oblast.[18] Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Russian logistics node at Svatove, Luhansk Oblast on September 18. The Luhansk People's Republic Interior Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces struck a hotel and bus stop with two HIMARS rounds.[19] Ukrainian forces have likely previously struck Russian military targets in Svatove, likely impeding the Russian ability to defend Svatove and other areas in the rear if Ukrainian forces choose to advance.[20] Svatove has served as a hub on the Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Severodonetsk. Haidai noted that Russian forces are establishing fortifications in areas close to the front lines, including Svatove, Troitske, Rubizhne, and Popasna.[21] Ukrainian strikes on Russian rear areas undermine these efforts and will degrade Russian forces' ability to defend these areas if Ukraine advances. These positions are not close to one another, moreover, and Russian forces in this area may be challenged to form coherent defensive lines across such a wide area.

Russian forces continued to strike border areas along the Kharkiv-Belgorod Oblast border and conducted a limited ground assault north of Kharkiv City.[22] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian ground assault on Hoptivka, less than two kilometers from the international border.[23]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian military officials reported that Russian forces are "conceding" and losing tactically significant positions in unspecified areas in Kherson Oblast.[24] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command added that Russian forces have decreased the intensity of their artillery fire over some unspecified segments along the line of contact.[25] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command noted that platoon-sized Russian elements still unsuccessfully attempt to assault Ukrainian positions in unspecified areas, however.[26] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Russian forces are coercing civilians to fortify Russian positions in Chonhar on the eastern Kherson Oblast-Crimean border, which may indicate that Russian forces are setting up defenses in anticipation of Ukrainian counteroffensives south of the Dnipro River.[27] Ukrainian military officials added that Russian forces continued to evict civilians from their homes west of Kherson City and in northern Kherson Oblast and are increasingly searching for deserters in the region.[28]

Ukrainian military officials and local reports note that Ukrainian forces are continuing their interdiction campaign in Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian barge that was delivering military equipment and ammunition, resulting in the deaths of 62 Russian servicemen and destruction of at least five armored vehicles according to preliminary information.[29] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command added that Ukrainian strikes undermined Russian efforts to repair the Antonivsky Railway Bridge.[30] Ukrainian military officials also reported the destruction of a Russian ammunition depot in Blahodatne, although it is unclear if they referred to the Blahodatne settlement in Mykolaiv Oblast or Kherson Oblast.[31] Social media users also reported that Russian air defenses activated in Nova Kakhovka at least 10 minutes after a missile struck an unspecified target in Nova Kakhovka.[32] Residents published footage of plumes of smoke in Yubileyne, Oleshky Raion (about 51km southeast of Kherson City), and the Ukrainian Southern Operational Spokesperson Nataliya Humenyuk noted explosions in Oleshky but did not specify their cause.[33]  Local Telegram channels also published footage from around Beryslav in northern Kherson Oblast, noting that Russian forces have been extinguishing the fire for more than two hours.[34]

Ukrainian officials denied the involvement of Ukrainian forces in a street shooting in downtown Kherson City on the night of September 17 and September 18.[35] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command claimed that the shooting was a Russian provocation.[36] Humenyuk noted that Ukrainian security services have previously warned civilians of possible Russian provocations in populated areas between September 17 and September 20 and claimed that the shooting in Kherson City is a Russian attempt to discredit Ukrainian forces.[37] Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak noted that Russian street fights indicate that there are boiling tensions between the personnel of private military companies, Russian Armed Forces, Chechen units, and elements of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) amidst the pressure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.[38] Advisor to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Khlan suggested that the incident was "a cheap spectacle," and noted that Russian occupation authorities are seeking to create a propaganda narrative that Russian forces are able to maintain control of the city.[39] Russian proxy authorities denied the involvement of Ukrainian sabotage groups and did not provide any additional details.[40] The initial Russian proxy denial makes the assessment that that incident was part of an information operation to discredit Ukrainian forces less likely.  The incident may instead indicate that Russian forces are struggling to retain control of the city, possibly because of the infighting Podolyak suggests is prevalent.

Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three areas of kinetic activity on September 18: northwest of Kherson City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border near Vysokopillya. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults on Pravdyne (about 30km northwest of Kherson City), and geolocated footage showed Ukrainian artillery striking Russian forces near the settlement.[41] Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian and Russian troops continued to fight in Bezimenne (approximately 12km southeast of the bridgehead), and increasingly commented on the effects of the flood caused by Russian damage to dams on the Inhulets River on Ukrainian logistics.[42] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces fired artillery at Ukrainka and launched airstrikes at Bilyaivka, both southeast of Vysokopillya within Russian assessed territory.[43] The Russian Defense Ministry claimed striking Ukrainian positions in Veremiivka, just north of Ukrainka and Bilyaivka.[44]

Russian Supporting Effort-Southern Axis (Russian objective: Maintain frontline positions and secure rear areas against Ukrainian strikes)

Russian forces did not conduct any ground attacks in Zaporizhia Oblast and continued routine fire along the front lines in Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv Oblasts on September 18.[54] Russian forces heavily shelled Ochakiv, less than 10km from the Kinburn Spit in Kherson Oblast, overnight on September 17-18 and during the morning on September 18.[55] Russian forces continued routine fire against areas on the north bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir opposite Enerhodar.[56]

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces struck Russian rear areas in Zaporizhia Oblast. Zaporizhia Oblast occupation official Vladimir Rogov claimed that Ukrainian forces struck Kamyanka (roughly 25km east of Tokmak) with HIMARS.[57] Rogov also claimed that Ukrainian forces struck Bilmak (roughly 70km north of Berdyansk) and posted footage of a severely damaged hangar.[58] A Russian source reported many explosions in Melitopol but did not specify the cause or number.[59]
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zenith: It never farking ends, even trying your best avoid it and it's still there, everywhere on everything, on and on and on.


In other words, a King Crimson song.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The secret plan by the United States to devastate Asia by destroying German chemical giant BASF in order to allow the United Kingdom to maintain dominance over France and Germany is . . . okay, who's been putting LSD in the writer's room coffee pot again? It's not funny. Stop that.

* Vladimir Putin has never ridden a Ritz cracker.

* Russian Dressing is not simply Italian Dressing that was stolen from Ukraine.

* The management of the Tasty Period Corporation, in an effort to attract young Russians to the franchise, has embarked on a program to create new mascots similar to Ronald McDonald, Grimace, or the Hamburglar. Having sent their best creative minds to a week-long getaway in the Urals with a large quantity of bathtub vodka we are pleased to introduce General McBorscht, Conscript McNugget, and Oozy, the gelatinous slime found at the bottom of the Happy Playtime Ball Pit. It is hoped that this attachment to the younger generation will boost sales, at least with the ones not being blown up in Ukraine.

* Rumors that soldiers employed in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are threatened with death should they retreat are false. No political commissars or noncommissioned officers are standing behind the troops with machine guns, ready to mow down any soldier who turns and runs in the face of the Army of Ukraine, and anyone found spreading these viscous slanders will be accused of cowardice and executed on the spot. *Machine gun fire in the distance* Meanwhile, our brave army continues to advance in the direction of Moscow.

* The dimensionally travelling Lobster Kaiju known as Ska'naag, or 'It which devours by claw,' last seen destroying a Hot Topic store in the Evropeysky Shopping Center in Moscow, has breached the last lines of defense set up by the Russian Army and attacked the food court. Hopes that Bearzilla may be summoned from hi ...


Praise Ska'naag!  Clackity clack!
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fasahd: 4 more ships with food left Ukrainian ports

Today, as part of the "grain initiative", 4 ships with 178.78 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of "Odesa" and "Pivdenny".
Since the departure of the first vessel with Ukrainian food, 3.9 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported. A total of 169 ships left Ukrainian ports with food, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.


There were some statements from russian idiots last week about how the Ukrainian wheat was going to Europe and other places that weren't Africa.

... which completely neglects to consider that adding more supply into the system can lower prices everywhere, and that this frees up grain that Europe would've bought so it can go to other places

It looks like some other groups have crunched the numbers and said he's basically cooking the books to get the numbers he wants: https://www.wishtv.com/news/national/putin-threatens-to-restrict-ukrainian-grain-exports-for-european-countries-accusing-them-of-acting-like-colonial-powers/
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.