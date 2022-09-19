 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Mask mandate on public transportation to be lifted in NSW. Suspension of pants mandate expected in NSFW   (news.com.au) divider line
6
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 7:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought I just read that Oz just had their deadliest month of the pandemic recently. Maybe I misread something.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they still going to make you carry a lucky penny?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I thought I just read that Oz just had their deadliest month of the pandemic recently. Maybe I misread something.


I doubt your misreading. We're at the point of, "only morons WON'T getting vaccinated; let them die. As for those who CAN'T get vaccinated, stay home a bit longer; we're letting the morons die."*

/*Offer not valid in the Shareholder States of America.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Expect a lot more yelling on the phone then.

cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did anyone in NSFW really follow the pants mandate anyhow?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Nick Nostril: I thought I just read that Oz just had their deadliest month of the pandemic recently. Maybe I misread something.

I doubt your misreading. We're at the point of, "only morons WON'T getting vaccinated; let them die. As for those who CAN'T get vaccinated, stay home a bit longer; we're letting the morons die."*

/*Offer not valid in the Shareholder States of America.


Last night on 60 minutes Biden said that the pandemic is over in the US.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.