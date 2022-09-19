 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Porsche valued up at $75 billion. Damn, those things are expensive   (bbc.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's like 14 Rhode Islands.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After options, more like $100 billion.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Must have been confiscated by cops as part of a drug interdiction to be valued that high
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A while back, I read somewhere that Porsche represented the lion's share of VW group's profits. Margins are tight in VW, and maybe a little less so in Audi. But Porsche is where they are able to get fools to part with their money most effectively.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too many fan-bois (with money) pumping the pace and volume.  There's money to be made there, but that's not play for casual investors..

  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

H31N0US: A while back, I read somewhere that Porsche represented the lion's share of VW group's profits. Margins are tight in VW, and maybe a little less so in Audi. But Porsche is where they are able to get fools to part with their money most effectively.


Well, luxury cars are always the most profitable vehicles, so it doesn't matter if you're talking about Porsche, Lexus, BMW, etc.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd like to buy a Porsche, but I also understand that it's stupid to pay that much money for a race car that I'll just drive to Publix and eventually try to be Vin Diesel in and crash iat.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: A while back, I read somewhere that Porsche represented the lion's share of VW group's profits. Margins are tight in VW, and maybe a little less so in Audi. But Porsche is where they are able to get fools to part with their money most effectively.


Porsche is one of the few companies out there who has convinced its customers that paying extra to have features removed makes the product better. Really boosts those margins.

/see also: Apple
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
if you buy my cd
Youtube TdKSDNrPKlI
 
