(Zillow)   You live in the blue pyramid... the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You live in the red pyramid... you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes   (zillow.com) divider line
34
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait till it needs a new roof . . . .
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't even aligned. How can you get proper healing from non aligned pyramids.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ya know, I don't conceptually hate the idea.

I have a lot of questions about the execution.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh...no.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't hate the concept & the 18+ acres is nice on top of the odd house, but that's a hell of a front yard that will need mowed a couple times per month for well over half the year
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My house had those cabinets. Hell no.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"3 bedrooms...7 bathrooms...."

O.o

Did the builder have a problem?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: "3 bedrooms...7 bathrooms...."

O.o

Did the builder have a problem?


The architect was named Kluttz.  I imagine "accidents" were included in the build cost.
 
pheelix
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: I don't hate the concept & the 18+ acres is nice on top of the odd house, but that's a hell of a front yard that will need mowed a couple times per month for well over half the year


Pics don't do a good job showing the scale of the little building out back but given how low the roof appears to be, I'm thinking maybe the place had goats.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!


So, a cult compound. That fits.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were going to go to all the trouble to design and build a pyramid shaped house, why would you put such a bland, boring and generic interior in it?
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I could see 18 acres of land going for a half mil ~30mi outside of Charlotte, but ya gotta include demo costs when factoring that purchase.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Otera: Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!

So, a cult compound. That fits.


I believe this cult was involved in a.... pyramid scheme.

*insert CSI gif here*
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!


Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo of the current owner (probably):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOTS of basement very little attic
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the retro 1980s interior design.

Looks closer.

Oh, hate the worn the hell out original 1980s interior design.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatLakePirate: LOTS of basement very little attic


Just like my women.

*gets smacked by wife*
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too Jesusy.

Which cult's compound was this?
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seven bathrooms? Why? Does the entire family have every gastrointestinal issue known to man?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Otera: Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!

Why not both?

[Fark user image image 478x446]


Blasphemer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Once you see it you'll know why I'm gritting my teeth
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I mean I'd gut both and renovate. But I like weird houses.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, admittedly that's pretty awesome. The lack of windows, though....
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How do you explain all of that tacky paneling on homes build in 1987. It was terribly dated inside when they built it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Brains: [Fark user image 425x239]


Once you see it you'll know why I'm gritting my teeth


I used to lay floors for a living. Doing a job like that would get you shot.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's Sub-par-man's Fortress of Destitute.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I don't hate the concept & the 18+ acres is nice on top of the odd house, but that's a hell of a front yard that will need mowed a couple times per month for well over half the year


That's a pasture
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: GardenWeasel: Otera: Huh, that's entertaining, they set up the dining area like a sports bar--- JESUS! Those are religious paintings, not TVs with the game on them!

So, a cult compound. That fits.

I believe this cult was involved in a.... pyramid scheme.

*insert CSI gif here*


*slaps side of pyramid*

This baby can hold so many cults!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Brains: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Once you see it you'll know why I'm gritting my teeth


I don't know what you're seeing, but that rug really ties the room together.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 I like the shelves, but you could build those without having to live in something so god-awful ugly.

Sheesh.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pyramids?  Like, one of the least efficient uses of interior space for the surface area?

Walking around the upper rooms would remind me of walking around my ship and trying to avoid banging my head on everything.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was like WTF is subby on then i clicked the link and well Gawddamn it if he wasn't correct.
 
