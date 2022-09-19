 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   Will the hands of the dead be dipped in vanilla pudding as is tradition? Will one of the grandsons crack a silent, but deadly one while carrying his grandmother's casket? It's the official Fark Queen Elizabeth funeral thread. Fun starts at 5 a.m. ET   (deadline.com) divider line
31
    More: Live, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Fox News Channel, Sky News, MSNBC, ABC News' coverage, BBC, coverage plans, live stream  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Sep 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Charles III
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until you hear my epic rapping eulogy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not the Queen of Canada...
 
batlock666
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this a serious and solemn thread? Or is it allowed to fark around a bit?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It's not the Queen of Canada...


Yes she is LOL
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Sleeper_agent: It's not the Queen of Canada...

Yes she is LOL


<I know>
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I've yet to figure out why people in America would give a Rat's Arse about these inbreeds.
 
batlock666
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Sleeper_agent: It's not the Queen of Canada...

Yes she is LOL


This is the true queen of Canada:

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HUGO - 99 Problems -
Youtube swnudbCnccs
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It's not the Queen of Canada...


No, it's the Queen of Belize.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image 573x762]
[Fark user image 433x576]

And I've yet to figure out why people in America would give a Rat's Arse about these inbreeds.


What a terrible Nazi costume. Nazis dress much snappier than that. He's absolutely disheveled.
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never heard as much wank being spoken as on Sky News this morning, and for the last week or so
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love a Canadian funeral almost as much as I do a Canadian wedding. It's not every day that I get to wear my formal Canadian tuxedo.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's hard to believe it's been 10 days since the Queen died.

It seems like a farking year already.
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would be great if the guy on the organ started playing Yakkety Sax
 
batlock666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cormee: Would be great if the guy on the organ started playing Yakkety Sax


It's what she would have wanted.
 
thisispete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As a New Zealander I'm open to us ditching the monarchy, but I wouldn't follow the US model of a presidency. I prefer Ireland's

It's not a pressing issue for me, but the last time our head out state was even in New Zealand was 2002.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm convinced that this is all just a big prank being put on by the queen. She's still a young lady. No way she's really dead. It's probably all being recorded for a very special episode of Punk'd. Just when the funeral gets really dark, the queen will pop up out of her coffin and say 'Got you mofos!'. Then Reggie Jackson will walk up and give her a high five. You heard it here first.
 
thisispete
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crikey, it's amazing how much has changed with a Sinn Fein representative there.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see Boris Johnson still can't afford a barber.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: I see Boris Johnson still can't afford a barber.


Boris "Haystack" Johnson.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thisispete: Crikey, it's amazing how much has changed with a Sinn Fein representative there.


They're making certain
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Livestream ... funeral.

Heh.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

batlock666: Is this a serious and solemn thread? Or is it allowed to fark around a bit?


Considering the headline, and Americans tepid ability to get British humour, does it really matter? Anyone can see. Nothing really matters...to meeeeeeeee.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thisispete: As a New Zealander I'm open to us ditching the monarchy, but I wouldn't follow the US model of a presidency. I prefer Ireland's

It's not a pressing issue for me, but the last time our head out state was even in New Zealand was 2002.


Our model is extra small
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back when I watched Diana marry into that family if someone had told me that I'd also be watching the queen's funeral one day, I'd have believed it. In about ten years or so, right? "No, in 2022"- that would have blown my mind.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On this most sober day can The Royal Family decree no trolls on Fark?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JulieAzel626: On this most sober day can The Royal Family decree no trolls on Fark?


This is Fark. There are no sober days.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elton John - Candle In The Wind
Youtube NoOhnrjdYOc

Goodbye, Norman Queen ...
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.