(WUSA9)   Candidate for superintendent of schools has never worked in education, but did homeschool a daughter who describes him as "beyond under-qualified," also likely racist and homophobic. So of course he got the offer   (wusa9.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, special session, Education, Learning, Offer and acceptance, History of education, Contract, Psychology, Educational psychology  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$249k a year...for 3 years...regardless of his actual employment status? I need to get into not educating people....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr. Taylor, wut are ye qualifications?"
"Haint gonna be no critigal race theory!"
"Wooo! You are the man! Hired on tha spot!"
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $249k a year...for 3 years...regardless of his actual employment status? I need to get into not educating people....


Typical contract for being a CEO or similar upper management.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(RTFA) Beyond the head shaking nature of the story itself, where did this "journalist" learn to write?
Either it's a transcript for a TV story, or it was written by a dropout from the Coney Island School of Cub Reporting ("Go Whitefish!")
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mark Taylor has said his account was hacked.

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.


This school board is a mess btw of you look up the past history.
Guy got the job cause he's the Director of the non-profit of his best friend who sits on the school board.

Also MAGA/Derpers have taken over the school board, that's why they fired the previous Superintendent, he wasn't MAGA enough for them.

The MAGA faction wanted the school board member who wanted to be burn books to the be the new superintendent.

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/spotsylvania-county-superintendent-fired-after-contentious-school-board-meeting
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These days, being racist and homophobic (and transphobic, and xenophobic, and everythingelsephobic) seem to be the only qualifications for employment in our nation's school systems.
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm wondering why the superintendent didn't just give himself the job.

Like that producer of Jeopardy tried to do with the hosting position.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And he doesn't do himself any favors trying to answer media questions either.  Reinforces the unqualified, ramps up the creepy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: These days, being racist and homophobic (and transphobic, and xenophobic, and everythingelsephobic) seem to be the only qualifications for employment in our nation's school systems.


And approval by White Jesus™
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Article fails to address why he was even considered if he has no background in education.

Experienced government administrator? CEO? Good buddy of a county commissioner?

The 4-3 split vote by the board to approve the hiring is also embarrassing. Board approval of hiring a superintendent/manager/administrator position should require 2/3 not a simple majority.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Part of the new superintendent's daughter's letter. These views seem fine for a new public school superintendent right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: These days, being racist and homophobic (and transphobic, and xenophobic, and everythingelsephobic) seem to be the only qualifications for employment in our nation's school systems.


That's what happens when fascists are allowed to run things.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: iheartscotch: $249k a year...for 3 years...regardless of his actual employment status? I need to get into not educating people....

Typical contract for being a CEO or similar upper management.


But those people aren't payed with taxpayer dollars.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: (RTFA) Beyond the head shaking nature of the story itself, where did this "journalist" learn to write?
Either it's a transcript for a TV story, or it was written by a dropout from the Coney Island School of Cub Reporting ("Go Whitefish!")


Maybe the reporter was homeschooled by this guy too?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mark Taylor has said his account was hacked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Article fails to address why he was even considered if he has no background in education.

Experienced government administrator? CEO? Good buddy of a county commissioner?

The 4-3 split vote by the board to approve the hiring is also embarrassing. Board approval of hiring a superintendent/manager/administrator position should require 2/3 not a simple majority.


They hinted at it... friends with someone.

Here's reporting from WTOP a couple weeks ago:  https://wtop.com/virginia/2022/09/spotsylvania-co-superintendent-choice-gets-state-licensure-ok/
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet he's head of his HOA too.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: $249k a year...for 3 years...regardless of his actual employment status? I need to get into not educating people....


Come to Kansas City, Missouri. We give golden parachutes to our superintendents every few years.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People like that usually run for school board. And win.

But that wouldn't pay a quarter mil a year.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mini-Betsy DeVos. Dismantling effective public education is the point.

Some farkers think 200K/year is too much to pay a person in charge of 100's of millions of taxpayer dollars intended to meet demands of Federal and State law; Union and management tangles; teacher and parent visions; all while making sure children are: skilled enough to work in this economy, educated enough vote in this democracy, and safe.
Yeah. I don't understand those farkers.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the most whie privileged thing I've read all day.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: $249k a year...for 3 years...regardless of his actual employment status? I need to get into not educating people....


I'm in the wrong field (but I love what I do)

Electrical Engineering was supposed to be a prestige, well paying job. Well, it does pay well, but not that well. Prestige? Meh.

But, damn! $249k, with no experience? Is he shtupping the chairperson of the board?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Article fails to address why he was even considered if he has no background in education.

Experienced government administrator? CEO? Good buddy of a county commissioner?

The 4-3 split vote by the board to approve the hiring is also embarrassing. Board approval of hiring a superintendent/manager/administrator position should require 2/3 not a simple majority.

They hinted at it... friends with someone.

Here's reporting from WTOP a couple weeks ago:  https://wtop.com/virginia/2022/09/spotsylvania-co-superintendent-choice-gets-state-licensure-ok/


From the article:

The meeting included two hours of public comment, during which a majority of speakers implored the board to reject Taylor, in part because his close relationship with Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg. Taylor and his wife sit on the board of Twigg's nonprofit

Twigg is the guy who wanted to set fire to all al the LGBTQ books and any other book that was too lib:

Two board members, Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail and Livingston representative Kirk Twigg, said they would like to see the removed books burned, according to the Free Lance-Star.

"I think we should throw those books in a fire," Abuismail said.

Twigg said he wants to "see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff."

https://patch.com/virginia/fredericksburg/book-burning-urged-spotsylvania-county-school-board-members
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MAGA's bottom up plan at work.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/19/conservative-school-board-fundraising-florida-00057325
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ehm1217: MAGA's bottom up plan at work.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/19/conservative-school-board-fundraising-florida-00057325


And voters aren't paying attention. As usual.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hacked? With that attitude, he's aiming too low. He should be running for U.S. senator.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vegans don't make great acceptable beef bourguignon. And Republicans/conservative/religious zealots/Libertarians don't make even mediocre elected officials or acceptable public policy.

When 'conservatives' say government is broken, they're not complaining, they're bragging.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Buddy of mine lives there.  He said the meeting was an utter shiatshow.  What is going to happen is that the school district will go downhill, people with kids won't want to live there, property values will drop, and it will turn back into a dead rural town.  The people that corrupt it like the new superintendent and his buddies on the school board will profit from the grift and then move away.

Who is going to suffer?  The people who can't afford to move away and the businesses that rely on them.  Corruption isn't just a hoity toity thing for government ethics crusaders.  It affects ALL aspects of society.  If you think I am overstating it, look at all the QC issues happening to the Russian Army.
 
