(Benzinga)   The VA is under-reporting veteran suicides. Some of you reading this are dead
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a break from my usual snarky comments to post a serious link:

https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/

I've had a friend actively serving overseas who committed suicide.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The twin issues of veteran suicides and government denials have reached such a crescendo in Australia that we're having a Royal Commission (the highest form of official inquiry) into the situation now.

Fascinating to see that the biggest problem in the US services seems to be the Coast Guard. I'd have thought it would be with battle-scarred guys who lost too many friends and suffered too many injuries in far-flung corners of the planet many miles from home. That must point to some terrible culture issues in the Coast Guard.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I, however, came prepared with some snark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Question for the uninformed. Is the military benefits package like some police departments where if death is ruled a suicide the family doesn't get a pension?
 
snoproblem
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: The twin issues of veteran suicides and government denials have reached such a crescendo in Australia that we're having a Royal Commission (the highest form of official inquiry) into the situation now.

Fascinating to see that the biggest problem in the US services seems to be the Coast Guard. I'd have thought it would be with battle-scarred guys who lost too many friends and suffered too many injuries in far-flung corners of the planet many miles from home. That must point to some terrible culture issues in the Coast Guard.


Harrowing, difficult rescues at sea can't help, either.  "Deadliest Catch" broaches the issue a few times.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Question for the uninformed. Is the military benefits package like some police departments where if death is ruled a suicide the family doesn't get a pension?


That.
I don't know about VA. But that could very well be the case as some pension plans don't pay family benefits for suicides. The VA could be doing them a favor here.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are no longer protecting the assets of the rich, so fark em, they are on their own.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Question for the uninformed. Is the military benefits package like some police departments where if death is ruled a suicide the family doesn't get a pension?


So, you'd like the uniformed to answer the uninformed?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahh... Here's the answer.
". If the Veteran was not receiving VA disability benefits for mental health reasons at the time of their death, the surviving family members cannot receive DIC benefits."

They have to be under care and under treatment for PTSD/Depression AND receiving benefits.
If they are not under care/treatment...the survivors get Nothing.

https://www.seankendalllaw.net/faqs/receiving-va-survivor-benefits-after-a-veteran-s-suicide.cfm
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Action Man: Battlefield Casualties
Youtube 8KtyMcb86go

And off I go to hell.
 
pd2001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Question for the uninformed. Is the military benefits package like some police departments where if death is ruled a suicide the family doesn't get a pension?


For active duty, the member's commander does a line of duty determination, and can withhold benefits to the survivors, but that doesn't usually happen. I even had a kid who was involved in a meth ring in the unit, killed himself instead of facing punishment, and his family was still awarded his benefits. The commander didn't want to compound their loss.

I'm not sure about VA survivor benefits, because I didn't take the SBP or VGLI, but I made sure that none of my private insurance policies have a clause excluding suicide.

On a related note, I'm impressed with the VA here. I watched my dad struggle with them for a decade after coming back from Vietnam before he could get care. I had none of those issues, and am actually happier with my VA care than the private docs I see in town.

The bottom line is that there may still be issues, but the VA has come a long way in the last decade.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JRoo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8KtyMcb86go]
And off I go to hell.


I'm a vet and I chuckled at this, but yea you're still going to hell.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

