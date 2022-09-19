 Skip to content
(Midland Daily Farking News)   LA journalism teacher farking suspended for farking refusing to censor farking student publication is farking unsuspended. Fark yeah   (ourmidland.com) divider line
    Daniel Pearl, Journalism, Education, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Adriana Chavira  
strathmeyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"For several months after the article was published in November, the librarian and the school's principal had demanded that the name be removed."

HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We now go to our reporter on-scene

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So antivaxxers get the day off too?

fark these farking farks in their farking farkfaces.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No shiat?
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actually surprised the teacher won out for journalism.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know what? The gate is pretty much mowed down when it comes to the word f#ck. I think it was over for keeping f#ck taboo and unspoken when Trump's "grab her by the pussy" video/audio hit the public discourse. That was the point where I recall news outlets and people in general just tossing out their filters, throwing caution to the wind, and saying or printing the word without censorship all over the place; not just in Trump's quote, but in other places, too.

And once the floodgates were open, the word was everywhere and being used by everyone. It's in every hardcore right-winger's yard and on their truck, with their "F#CK BIDEN" stuff (when they're not trying to be clever and use "LET'S GO BRANDON" which we all know is "F#CK YOU BIDEN" and really no secret.)

The word is all over Twitter. Prominent figures use it all the time now. COVID-19 came along and everyone else, not in the political spectrum, also decided they no longer have any f#cks to give about saying f#ck.

The word is passing into mainstream usage. Just as damn, hell, biatch, crap,and shiat did before it (everywhere but FARK, anyway, where we're still censored on biatch and shiat like this is still the mid-1990s, unless you want to pay the FARK gods for the right to say it.)

The word doesn't have the same impact anymore. School kids all know it before they're 5 years old. The only places you won't hear it spoken are in some churches, synagogues, and mosques. It's over for f#ck as a taboo, verboten, worst-grandaddy swear of them all. It's now just damn 2.0 as far as most people are concerned.
 
