(NPR)   All of Puerto Rico is without electricity as Hurricane Fiona pummels the island. This is Biden's Katrina. Maria. Whatever, just get some paper towels and a T-shirt cannon   (npr.org) divider line
11
    Tropical cyclone, Puerto Rico, southwestern Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Hispaniola, already storm-battered island, Sunday afternoon, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 19 Sep 2022 at 3:30 AM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Ashcroftx360
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
here is to hoping they get through it all with as little issue as possible...they have had enough crap to deal with in recent history :(
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about sending help instead of going in AF1
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat? It's not like Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States or anything. It's not like the United States has any responsibility towards the people that live there. It's another South American shiat hole country.

I'm quite frankly amazed that we haven't sold it off so we could buy Greenland.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vern: Who gives a shiat? It's not like Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States or anything. It's not like the United States has any responsibility towards the people that live there. It's another South American shiat hole country.

I'm quite frankly amazed that we haven't sold it off so we could buy Greenland.


<chef's kiss>
 
Buster 49
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trumpers will go ballistic if Biden does anything to help brown people.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why wasn't Biden here tossing out paper towels??? What's, he too busy sucking up to our old royal overlords because their monarch passed away to bother to visit? If Trump was president, hurricane Fiona never would've hit PR!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are the hot chicks okay? If I don't get my tiktoks I'm driving down there and plugging it back in myself.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Buster 49: Trumpers will go ballistic if Biden does anything to help brown people.


There must be a way to harness energy from this, akin to attaching generators to people spinning in their graves.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next weeks' Biden Scandal of the CENTURY!: Biden did not award the contract for rebuilding the PR power infrastructure to two guys in a rusty pickup truck that started their company 2 weeks previously and that can't actually start work until at least 2 mmonths later.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the other side of this we should give them statehood as a pick-me-up
 
