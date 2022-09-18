 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wait, cancel that. I guess it says "helf"   (cnn.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inbreeding in Louisiana get so bad they can't tell the difference between the black and the red helicopters?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TFA "The boater was eventually arrested on Friday "without incident" when FBI agents and Coast Guard Investigative Service returned in a fixed wing airplane and a response boat, according to the release"

Wait, a sailboat isn't the speediest getaway vehicle?  Get out of town!
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Inbreeding in Louisiana get so bad they can't tell the difference between the black and the red helicopters?


Well, he thought they were going to steal his meth, so he got a bit antsy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The Coast Guard did not name the boater or specify the charges."

Huh..
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't do that.

Have you SEEN the kinds of weapons they have on Coast Guard cutters?
 
