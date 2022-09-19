 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   They yelled "A cow herd" at him, but he just thought, "What do I care what a cow heard? I've got no secrets from a cow". Then it hit him   (police.nsw.gov.au) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The distance between a moo point and a moot point never greater.

/it's like a cow's opinion
//it's moo
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitting a cow is like hitting a wall.

Only with more blood, and it's more likely to kill you.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....maybe I should scratch those trips to the Vatican and Pamplona from my bucket list.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, doctors keep telling us too much red meat can kill you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These burgers taste odd..."
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*golf clap, subby
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow bizarre, cow bizarre
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Herd. Herd of cows."
"Well sure I've heard of cows. I said I've got a whole flock of 'em!"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Unavailable for comment.


He started his career on a local Las Vegas news station. One of the local radio stations used to call him "Klingon Cowbell."
 
