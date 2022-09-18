 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Elementary school teacher, piqued at losing her homeroom class assignment, arrested for tainting school lunch curry with bleach   (japantoday.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She must be smokin'

sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...children noticed an odd smell coming from the curry

It won't be the last time, kiddos.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was not needful...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are worse manga out there.

/ oh, the liquid, not the comic
// never mind.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She looks a bit crazy.

benelane
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My brain is apparently warped. I started reading that article under assumption it was just another crazy American teacher, completely ignoring the "JapanToday" tag. That really only leaves one question. Did she haves sides planned? Maybe some veggies?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She sounds like a psycho. I wouldn't be surprised if she's banging someone in her previous class. Don't laugh, it's happened before!

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Make her eat the same curry with the same amount of bleach.

Problem solved.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So she's pissed at the administration for forcing her to run a different class, and she takes it out on... innocent kids that had absolutely nothing to do with that decision. Makes total sense.
 
