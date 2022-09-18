 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Colorado elk gather for the greatest sex show on turf   (coloradosun.com)
19
    More: Giggity, Rocky Mountain National Park, National Park Service, Larimer County, Colorado, Yellowstone National Park, Colosseum, Cattle, scary-looking hunting bow, Elk hormones  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking of getting into elk taxidermy.

I hear it's how you make the big bucks.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came for elk.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.com
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

That makes me wet
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was underwhelming.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has a theory.

Fark user image
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elk bugling is ridiculous sounding, but I sure go to Estes to watch them.

Bugling Elk
Youtube tzn0EovMhT4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ElkTube.com for pr0n
Rutr.com for dating online
or 1-900-hot-rutt   for hot mating calls..
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I'm thinking of getting into elk taxidermy.

I hear it's how you make the big bucks.


Close, but we're here to discuss mating the big bucks.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clearly, the author has never seen me strutting about the downs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: ElkTube.com for pr0n
Rutr.com for dating online
or 1-900-hot-rutt   for hot mating calls..


Fark user image
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: ElkTube.com for pr0n
Rutr.com for dating online
or 1-900-hot-rutt   for hot mating calls..


The funny thing is you're not far off from the marketing schemes of elk call makers.
The cow calls are named things like "Hot Mess", "The Temptress", "Hoochie Mama"
And various others. Like they're slut shaming animals or something. Kinda makes it awkward to sell them to female hunters... which I did for five years.

/archery shop
//luckily female hunters tend to have a good sense of humor.
///more likely, they're used to male hunters' bad sense of humor, which is on display ITA.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Elk aren't the largest - moose are larger. Bison - Kodiak & polar bears too.
 
kp1230
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Elk bugling is ridiculous sounding, but I sure go to Estes to watch them.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tzn0EovMhT4]


My ring tone for my husband is an elk bugling. I live in Montana, so I get some chuckles when people hear it.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sure love me some elk.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Illustration by Peter Moorth.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pileofbutts: Illustration by Peter Moorth.


Yeah what's with the amateur hour illustrations? Is this their thing? Does their child help them?
 
