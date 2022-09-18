 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Platteville police officer stopped the woman's car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing. Guess what happens after they place the suspect in the patrol car   (coloradosun.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.


Not sure that's a great idea. Ditch  diggers like that are why we have "Call before you dig!!" warnings everywhere.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: eurotrader: Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.

Not sure that's a great idea. Ditch  diggers like that are why we have "Call before you dig!!" warnings everywhere.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I say, abolish the police", I mean to imply "and get smart, non-racist ones to replace them."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman is going to own Platteville.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAS
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case, the police actually had some level of duty to protect her! Once they arrest someone, police incur an obligation to take reasonable measures to keep them safe.

/ doesn't mean they fulfill that obligation
// but 'qualified immunity' doesn't kick in... as much
/// triplies
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, uh... What'd she do to piss off the cops? I'm just saying, this seems like a great way to "accidentally" kill someone as an officer where they aren't polite enough to have a gun.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Man, I don't want to be in a viral 'cop shoots suspect' video.  They'll run us out of town on a rail!"
"Ooooohhhhh, hold on . . ."
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, uh... What'd she do to piss off the cops? I'm just saying, this seems like a great way to "accidentally" kill someone as an officer where they aren't polite enough to have a gun.


They were investigating a Road Rage incident...The train won...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The officer fixes the cable?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
business idea: flashcards for cops of things that they can't make submit to their authority like trains and hurricanes
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fort Lupton = Platteville????
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.


The railroad can pursue trespassing charges against the police department.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: This woman is going to own Platteville.


She can have it.
/Fort Zul is 30 miles North.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lemme guess

Headbangers ball
Youtube e_dpzVZMqLs
 
Dimensio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.


More likely the woman will be charged with destruction of police property.  After all, the police vehicle would not have been where it was if not for her.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
dg31sz3gwrwan.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christ, I can't even imagine that.  You can't open the doors in the back of a cop car.  Imagine sitting there with a train bearing down on you; you can't open the back doors, access to the front doors is blocked by a metal grate, and the windows are nearly impossible to break.  And that train just keeps coming...  That cop better get jail time or he'll just get a job in a different city.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Fort Lupton = Platteville????


Not very many people in the area and not a lot crime so any excuse to drive fast is taken. Surprised Greeley PD wasn't mentioned.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember how police hiring weeds out candidates with IQs that are "too high"? Yeah...
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This officer apparently had a one track mind.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: ArkPanda: eurotrader: Hopefully the officer that parked city property on active railroad tracks is charged with destruction of public property due to negligence and general stupidity. Even kindergarteners are taught not to stop or play on railroad tracks. When an officer isn't as smart as a kindergartener, time for them to find another line of work. The world still needs ditch diggers.

Not sure that's a great idea. Ditch  diggers like that are why we have "Call before you dig!!" warnings everywhere.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 260x194]


No, he's not right. You can be the best ditch digger in the world and not know if pipes or cables are running under the spot where you're about to dig.

I'm going to hazard a guess that the train tracks in this story weren't buried. Also that the train that got they police car didn't silently sneak up on them.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: business idea: flashcards for cops of things that they can't make submit to their authority like trains and hurricanes


Difficulty: making those flashcards, without also making a series of flashcards of things cops can weaponize against people who don't respect their authority, like trains and hurricanes
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: This officer apparently had a one track mind.


Until he goes off the rails.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The cops thought that "That train WILL respect my authority! Whether it wants to or not."?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zul the Magnificent: Cafe Threads: This woman is going to own Platteville.

She can have it.
/Fort Zul is 30 miles North.


There is no Platteville, only Fort Zul.
 
ongbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brigid_fitch: Christ, I can't even imagine that.  You can't open the doors in the back of a cop car.  Imagine sitting there with a train bearing down on you; you can't open the back doors, access to the front doors is blocked by a metal grate, and the windows are nearly impossible to break.  And that train just keeps coming...  That cop better get jail time or he'll just get a job in a different city.


And you are most likely handcuffed
 
