(SoraNews24)   "Mayor, someone is vandalizing all the bicycles in Komono." Mayor: "Yeah, that was me"   (soranews24.com) divider line
6
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But that's where you wanna go to get away from it all...
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He got there fast and then he took it slow.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So from July to September, Mayor Shibata had been going to the parking lot early in the morning, picking up abandoned bicycles, and then putting them upside down on the side of the street nearby.

Must've been a pain in the ass, dragon them all out there every night.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine it's very hard to ride a bicycle in a kimono, anyway.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see a great need for some sort of "sister city" agreement...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vandalizing? The BMX bikes we had as kids didn't have kickstands. That's how we parked them.
 
