(Dr. Eric Topol)   The good news: the bivalent COVID vaccine is extremely effective in reducing transmission and severity of infection. The bad news: no one gives a shiat   (erictopol.substack.com) divider line
114
114 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.


I need to. I also should drag the rest of the family through.

Is there a known difference between Pfizer and Moderna for the bivalent?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm getting mine in a few days, booking as soon as it opens on the 21st. It will be my forth shot, and I had the 'rona back in Feb. I barely got sick when I got it, and I want to keep it that way if/when I catch it again.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got mine this past Monday.  This one really kicked my ass for two days, got a flu shot at the same time, that probably didn't help.

Bootleg: aleister_greynight: I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.

I need to. I also should drag the rest of the family through.

Is there a known difference between Pfizer and Moderna for the bivalent?


I think they're the same?  All I know is our son didn't feel a thing with his first two shots but this one knocked him around a little bit.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got mine along with the flu shot
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

question_dj: I got mine along with the flu shot


Yeah, getting that at the same time.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll be getting this
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got my flu shot and Pfizer yesterday.  Got the Moderna booster last November, and the J&J originally, so I guess I got the Royal Sampler overall.

I'm starting to feel it now.  Then again, in the past three weeks I've upped my dosage of my beta blocker and in the past week doubled my dosage of topiramate to 200mg, so my body doesn't have any idea what the hell is going on right now.  All I can tell you is my nightmares last night were off the wall.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course the article actually says that the new boosters are less effective than prior boosters and the original vaccine because of some combination of imprinting and immune avoidance. Not that people shouldn't get a booster but breakthrough infections are going to continue to be a problem.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got mine last week.  Didn't really bother me, but then again, none of the other ones except the very first shot bothered me.

And I have remained COVID free the entire pandemic despite being out and about when everyone was quarantined.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
speak for yourself subby. Appointments are at least a week out here for Pfizer and Moderna is all sold out.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hubs and I are getting ours tomorrow afternoon.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got mine, moderna last week. Cardiac patient, the past 4, all moderna, kicked my ass for 4 days ea.  Gaming, sleeping, no biggy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got my flu shot last Wednesday. No side effects (which is usual for me) and the sore arm was maybe 36 hours.
COVID bivalent scheduled for late Friday PM. Every one so far has been mild aches and fatigue for about 12  hours, starting about 12 hours after the shot. Except the first booster, which hit me almost *exactly* 24 hours later. Napped for 2 hours and was basically okay.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scheduling it for tomorrow (hopefully). I have a FedEx return package to send out, so I'll take care of everything at once.

Had a sore arm for about 36 hours, and that was it for the first one. Didn't really register the 2nd and 3rd ones at all.

Had Covid late June of 2020. Isolated through July 4th. Lost sense of taste through March 2021. Blah.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin's magic
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will get my 4th shot in the next month when there is a vaccination clinic at work. Not sure on the day yet but it will be easy to get. One of the Docs on staff has already committed a staffer to get the vaccine and setup a date.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine Wednesday.  If they don't want it, more for me
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a booster of old stuff a couple of months ago.
I really didn't expect the new new stuff to be available so quick.
So maybe towards the end of the year I'll look into getting the new new stuff.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got ours 2 Fridays ago, first day it was available.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bad news get worse, there is this thing Long Covid.
Very bad news.

If you have Long Covid symptoms Google Low Dose Naltrexone.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: aleister_greynight: I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.

I need to. I also should drag the rest of the family through.

Is there a known difference between Pfizer and Moderna for the bivalent?


registering tonight for wife and me. CVS allows group appointments and Flu + Covid on same trip.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My kids brought home Covid the first week of school 3 weeks ago.

It sucked. First time getting it, but at least I had 3 shots.

I'll have to wait 2-3 months before I can get this booster but I will be getting it and the flu shot.
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep... moderna scheduled for this Thursday
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The lady and I got ours on Monday. Pretty happy about it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Bootleg: aleister_greynight: I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.

I need to. I also should drag the rest of the family through.

Is there a known difference between Pfizer and Moderna for the bivalent?

registering tonight for wife and me. CVS allows group appointments and Flu + Covid on same trip.


completely didn't answer your question. mea culpa.

/Team Pfizer here

oblig- NSFW

VACCINATED ATTITUDE
Youtube qeCwwYjf8gw
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: Of course the article actually says that the new boosters are less effective than prior boosters and the original vaccine because of some combination of imprinting and immune avoidance. Not that people shouldn't get a booster but breakthrough infections are going to continue to be a problem.


All I know is I got 🥕 4 times.  No boast. Not a single one. I'll get those next month
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We had our fourth shot in May. Isn't it too early for a fifth?
 
suebhoney
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had a scheduled appointment for my son and I for last Thursday, only to get a text late Wednesday telling me to reschedule because they had already run out.

I'd say folks are interested. I know my son and I are. Will be stopping by cvs tomorrow to reschedule along with getting our flu shot as well.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Getting mine on the 22nd.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The important people will get the booster.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: We had our fourth shot in May. Isn't it too early for a fifth?


liquor stores are open until 10pm most places. you still have time.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seeing as I signed up and the earliest appointment available was Oct 9, there are lots of people that care.

I did wait until yesterday to sign up on purpose. I only leave the house for gas and groceries, so I was giving all the people that have to work for a living a chance to get theirs first.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got mine yesterday. I long ago stopped caring about all the people who don't care. I sincerely hope their recklessness and selfishness makes them suffer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've had 4 shots. I believe I can get the next booster in Nov. So, yep. I'll go to 5.
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hubby and I got ours as walkups at Costco last week.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wife and I got ours with the flu shot on Friday. Woke up with a headache and sore shoulders on Saturday, ibuprofen took care of that before third cup of coffee. Got a bit of a fever in the afternoon, again easily treated with ibuprofen. Things were right as rain today.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got mine Tuesday night. Scheduled a WFH day on Wednesday, took it easy, but felt good enough to go to the gym late in the day, and was able to walk 10 miles on Saturday for Pride. No hiccups here. I have been fortunate to avoid COVID and would prefer to avoid getting sick right now.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have Biden mandate it.  And gitmo anybody that doesn't get it.  Yes, a small percentage of people who can't get it for medical reasons will be unfairly gitmoed.  But it is a small amount and we need to do this to make the herd stronger.  We can erect a memorial wall to the innocents after we defeat covid.  The ones that can't be innoculated likely won't survive the maga plague rat assault the next few years anyways.  So it is logically better we solve the problem now, by any means necessary, than to allow the maga Nazis to plague rat the country for decades.  Our Democracy depends on it

Problem solved.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got the flu shot and the Pfizer shot today. Knock on wood, I haven't caught COVID yet, and this whole time I've been considered an essential worker. I wear my mask everywhere. Since I'm in MA, it's common enough to see people masking up. And I'll keep masking up, since it's been a nice two and a half years of not even catching a cold.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pharmacies are still doing this appointment bullsh*t?  Just stick the needle in my arm when I walk up to the counter.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Got mine last week.  Didn't really bother me, but then again, none of the other ones except the very first shot bothered me.

And I have remained COVID free the entire pandemic despite being out and about when everyone was quarantined.


Got mine about a week ago. I am convinced I am invincible because I have not had COVID yet. I was the one who went out while everything was shut down. I was in face to face school for all of 2020-2021 school year. I went to concerts when we thought it was safe before Omicron. I took care of my kids when they were sick with COVID.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when Joe said if you got the vaccine you wouldn't get Covid?
Good times.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pfizer inoculated here for every dose.  I had to wait forever for the first shot as I was in the group 'too old to live and too young to die'.  It's didn't phase me, but shots #2-4 did a number on me, so I made certain after #2 to get the shot late on a Friday.

Got the new formula for #5 and got the flu shot in the other arm this past Friday.  I waited a few hours for it to kick and not much happened.  Come noon Saturday and I felt off and drowsy. Took a nap and for the rest of the afternoon felt off and felt warm, but not too warm like the previous times.  Today, I'm fine and I'll still wear a mask when out in public.
 
Bungles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This year's flu shot will also hopefully have had enough real-world southern hemisphere data to be back close to typical performance.
 
red230
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I give a shiat, I have an appointment to get it tomorrow.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Neither the local hospital nor closest pharmacy is offering them.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I just scheduled my appointment today, fark the idiots.


got mine yesterday!
 
thornhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got the new booster last Friday. Shot #4. Only had COVID once, before there was a vaccine.
 
