(Twitter)   We apologize for the fault at Kiwi Farms. Those responsible for hacking the people who have just been hacked, have been hacked   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pass it on: Kiwi Farms was dead until the FBI brought it back up as a honeypot.

Not saying it's true, but there are a whole lot of assholes out there who deserve to think it is.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're saying user passwords are probably compromised, and emails leaked. What are the chances people using Kiwi Farms are reusing passwords?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd laugh, but we haven't seen the user database get leaked yet to where serious GQP names are tied to the site and get serious Finding Out consequences.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: I'd laugh, but we haven't seen the user database get leaked yet to where serious GQP names are tied to the site and get serious Finding Out consequences.


I doubt you would. they arent going to be doing their own stalking. You might find some staffers or other associates though.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: null: I'd laugh, but we haven't seen the user database get leaked yet to where serious GQP names are tied to the site and get serious Finding Out consequences.

I doubt you would. they arent going to be doing their own stalking. You might find some staffers or other associates though.


Uhhhh never underestimate the stupidity and cruelty of the GQP.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
so this is ?LW? hackers, cos Kiwi Farms is now owned by a sweaty, greasy, QAnon sex pest ?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too fucking bad.

Let them fade into obscurity.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: [Fark user image 425x551]

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh no! It would be terrible if their users emails were publicly released, and they were doxxed and then had their places of employment called and harassed, along with their friends and family.

Super terrible.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So much farking Around and Finding Outgot to love comeuppance for truly awful people
 
bluenote13
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're saying user passwords are probably compromised, and emails leaked. What are the chances people using Kiwi Farms are reusing passwords?


I thought the people that used that site were advocates of knowing where people lived and being able to track people on the internet down.  Is that not what the site was for?

Anyway.....

The people that used that site are too stupid not to use the same passwords on every account. They all imagined they were bulletproof, the site was secure, and that they would remain anonymous forever.

If we are lucky, receipts are about to be handed out.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The problem with being blacklisted by credible hosts, and instead having your shiat hosted by FreezePeachNet1488 or whoever they found, is that FreezePeachNet1488 probably doesn't have the best security. Here's to many more hacks to come.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I see he's got a Hitler mustache going on
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Now now, you can't judge a book by its cover.

You can totally judge an incel by how they look though. Go right ahead
 
Rindred
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh_no_anyway.gif
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]


He looks like he smells like pee.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]


If Ted Cruz were white....


Greasy faced mutton chops and fat dumpy looking doofus...
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]

He looks like he smells like pee.


and eats a lot of soup,
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluenote13: Bootleg: They're saying user passwords are probably compromised, and emails leaked. What are the chances people using Kiwi Farms are reusing passwords?

I thought the people that used that site were advocates of knowing where people lived and being able to track people on the internet down.  Is that not what the site was for?

Anyway.....

The people that used that site are too stupid not to use the same passwords on every account. They all imagined they were bulletproof, the site was secure, and that they would remain anonymous forever.

If we are lucky, receipts are about to be handed out.


I'd love to know who these people are, and where they live. Publish iat to the world.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These poor people. Being the target of an online campaign, having their accounts hacked and maybe being doxxed. That. Must. Be. Terrible.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every Kiwi Farms member right now:

Protocol Zero - SP
Youtube dN17hxTD8Q8


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well bless their hearts.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Sexy sideburns
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]


That's not Josh Moon. That's Jim Watkins of 8chan/Qanon. As awful as Moon is, I'd be worried even more about Watkins, now that he seems to be remote-controlling Trump through Qanon now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Sexy sideburns


He is obviously trying to cultivate the "nice old guy with a pocket full of hard candies to share with good boys and girls" look. Too bad for him his creepy headlights are permanently set on high-beam mode.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]

That's not Josh Moon. That's Jim Watkins of 8chan/Qanon. As awful as Moon is, I'd be worried even more about Watkins, now that he seems to be remote-controlling Trump through Qanon now.


I thought this skanky child molester had bought kiwi farms.
have I completely misunderstood summink?
 
overthinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I (hesitantly) quote a MAGAt when I say this: "Incels are as good at cybersecurity as they are at getting laid."
 
Eidola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to Wikipedia this is Josh Moon, owner of Kiwi Farms. Definitely has a face you just wanna punch.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who'd have thought a racist platform using the password "WhitePower" might have a security problem...
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Haha--wait... *goes to look in mirror* ... I really need to trim my beard and cut my hair and eat less junk...
 
Eidola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lady J: I thought this skanky child molester had bought kiwi farms.
have I completely misunderstood summink?


He said he did on some podcast, and it was refuted by Moon. Either he's just stirring the pot, or someone sold him something that wasn't theirs to sell, who knows?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And I got "funnies" in the post about where people speculated why Russia dropped them and I said it wasn't ideological or even press related, it was security related as the owner is also the sole admin for the site, maintains the network and security, they'd be on the same network as russian government agencies including FSB and MoD, along with russian criminal orgs that are behind russia's private network.

And that was what... 2 weeks ago and it turns out they were pwned for a few weeks.

What a surprise.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lady J: I went and got the picture from the other thread, in case any of you didn't see how utterly repellent he is to even look at...

[Fark user image 425x239]

That's not Josh Moon. That's Jim Watkins of 8chan/Qanon. As awful as Moon is, I'd be worried even more about Watkins, now that he seems to be remote-controlling Trump through Qanon now.

I thought this skanky child molester had bought kiwi farms.
have I completely misunderstood summink?


In that article, Josh denies everything and says that Watkins is only making that announcement to make trouble for Moon. Josh and Jim have been at each others' throats for decades. I sometimes think the main reason why Moon keeps KF running no matter what because he doesn't want Watkins to win the "most horrible site of the internet" contest.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

