(Twitter)   There's your problem right there. I'm pretty sure that's what caused your volleyball game to stop
15
7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4 hours ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

"I hate when that happens."
 
2 hours ago  
it's quite aesthetically pleasing, the way each piece kinda falls in sequence
 
2 hours ago  
Volleyball game became a dodgeball game real quick.
 
27 minutes ago  
What was the score?
 
25 minutes ago  

HempHead: What was the score?


Whatever it was, I'd say the ceiling won.
 
20 minutes ago  
There are a lot of people on the far wall that didn't get out of the way in time.
 
19 minutes ago  

The Ocho: There are a lot of people on the far wall that didn't get out of the way in time.


Only two injured according to the tweet thread.
 
15 minutes ago  
The citizens are getting used to knowing when to run from tofu dregs.

Vice mayor found no concrete in paving/Bamboo sheets replace steel bars/They all cutting corners
Youtube RElGXLwWTvI
 
14 minutes ago  

shopball: Volleyball game became a dodgeball game real quick.


If you can dodge a ceiling, you can dodge a ball.
 
14 minutes ago  
Looks staged.
 
13 minutes ago  

The Ocho: There are a lot of people on the far wall that didn't get out of the way in time.


On first view I thought "wow, that's like a movie, they all made it." Then saw the people on the far wall. That's intense.
 
12 minutes ago  
Reading only the headline I was certain there was going to be a penis involved.
*click*
That was a pretty wild cascade effect.
 
12 minutes ago  

The Ocho: There are a lot of people on the far wall that didn't get out of the way in time.


If you watch the last few tiles go down, they kinda float to the ground, so my guess is the vast majority of the falling stuff didn't carry a lot of weight. Think about that cork-like drop ceiling stuff: If that falls on you, it isn't going to hurt you that badly. It's very dramatic to have it all go down, yes, but I'm guessing ~75 percent of what you see falling isn't stuff that's going to hurt you badly.

That said, I'm pretty sure a collapse like that doesn't happen unless something more substantial than just drop ceiling fails, and if you're underneath something like that, you have no clue what could be above the ceiling that could be coming down on you. Only two injuries is still pretty lucky.
 
6 minutes ago  
Some additional context upon further research:

Ceiling collapses onto badminton court during 6.8 earthquake in Taiwan
Youtube WUxdcgIejeE


1. The folks were playing badminton, not volleyball.

2. This apparently occurred during a 6.8 earthquake in Taiwan. While a building should still be built to withstand something like that in earthquake-prone area, it's still a massive quake, especially if you're close to the epicenter, and definitely takes some of the fault off the shoulders of whoever built the building. A random collapse is one thing; a collapse when the ground is shaking uncontrollably is another.
 
