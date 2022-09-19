 Skip to content
(Wisconsin Public Radio)   *deep breath* Residents in a northern Wisconsin city will be paying less for water utilities because an oil refinery went back into service BUT they're going to be seeing higher gas and electric utility rates in the next year. Got that?   (wpr.org) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline reminds me of:  https://www.fark.com/comments/9994184
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bottled water it is!
 
Charrington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be interesting to see all the Muskovites abandoning ship as natural gas, and thus electric rates, get more and more expensive.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure in Wisconsin they only care about the beer prices.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Pretty sure in Wisconsin they only care about the beer prices.


cheese prices as well
 
