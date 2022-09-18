 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   In-N-Out includes a Bible verse. To overcome the spider's curse?   (ktla.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. If I'm going to get my undies in a knot over something In-N-Out prints, it's going to be when they print a Chevy on their t-shirts. Everybody knows all real muscle cars are Mopars.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Meh. If I'm going to get my undies in a knot over something In-N-Out prints, it's going to be when they print a Chevy on their t-shirts. Everybody knows all real muscle cars are Mopars.


Just think of the victims of scripture versus printed on food wrappers. It affects millions of self proclaimed victims a year.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worship at the altar of Double-double, Animal style.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lord help me overcome the unnecessarily long line for an average burger, and the inexplicable hype attached thereto, amen.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
John 3:16, the summary of Christianity.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Personally, I like this.

I prefer to spend my money at establishments that sin once in a while, aren't judgy, and a little too clean
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Step 3. Prophet
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ezekiel 23:20 If you get extra mayonnaise.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ezekiel 23:20 If you get extra mayonnaise.


I don't know Bible verses, but I've been on this site long enough to know that one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Proverbs 31:6 would be good if they sold Alcohol.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hello, I'm applying for the chief of operations at In-and-Out Burgers.  Screw statistical analysis: I live by Proverbs 3:5, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding."
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their farking magical thinking believes that heathens holding cups with bible quotes hidden under the bottom rim will cause Sky Wizard goodness to jump through their hand and go into their souls.

Godsmosis.

fark this shiat.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mercator_psi: Their farking magical thinking believes that heathens holding cups with bible quotes hidden under the bottom rim will cause Sky Wizard goodness to jump through their hand and go into their souls.

Godsmosis.

fark this shiat.


Her father died in a private plane crash with his pastor sitting next to him.
 
Lish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm pretty meh on things like this, but I do like that one of the ones they added was John 13:34 "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another". If more Christians focused on that one and less on policing their neighbor the world would be nicer.
 
