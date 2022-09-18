 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   You have my McNuggets. And my fries. AND MY AXE   (twitter.com) divider line
80
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

1276 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2022 at 7:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After taking multiple punches to the head dude was all: That the best you got?

lol i died
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: After taking multiple punches to the head dude was all: That the best you got?

lol i died


LOL. Part of me was like "nobody should be doing any of this!" And the other part of me was like "you didn't take him out in the first 20 punches, you deserve everything that comes after!"
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great headline.
Completely demented situation. That person needs some assistance soon-ish.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(mental health assistance)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was He wearing.... Axe?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.. but sorry, we're out of mustard.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon to talk about ax control?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: After taking multiple punches to the head dude was all: That the best you got?

lol i died


Did any of those guys throwing "punches" seem like they had any clue how to actually throw a punch?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the axe okay?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 348x145]


My favorite line from that scene. Perfect delivery.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did dude walk off and leave his bag?

/take the axe, leave the cannoli
//and take the bike
///and this chair
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I thought the guy was carrying body spray.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these demons got me swingin' and cleavin'

You know my axe is running hot, I've been usin' it a lot... whoooahhh...
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lemme axe you summtin
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Did dude walk off and leave his bag?

/take the axe, leave the cannoli
//and take the bike
///and this chair



He took the most valuable thing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Great headline.
Completely demented situation. That person needs some assistance soon-ish.


Maybe some assistance getting his backpack returned. It looks like he left it behind.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What prompted the situation? The black guy in the shorts said something and took candy-ass punches, but how did it start? I'm not seeing any good information.

The hatchet is the "find out" stage.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Wong Fei Hung when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was kind of on his side until he pulled out the hatchet
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Apparently the maitre d' lost his reservation, and he was understandably upset.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are 3-4 of you why would you let him go for his bag, why are you not stomping his guts out. Who taught those kids to punch, pitiful.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was He wearing.... Axe?


I wouldn't recommend axeing hom twice
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i was kind of on his side until he pulled out the hatchet



I was still on his side until he started roughing up bystanders.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Worst Happy Meal toy EVER.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kinda curious about where this happened and why. Weird vibe of a fast food restaurant, but with bikes inside, and an after bar crowd.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Attack Of The Mad Axeman - Michael Schenker Group
Youtube N--ThpZ3KNQ
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Insane Clown Posse- My Axe
Youtube NbLWAn8Zssg
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: There are 3-4 of you why would you let him go for his bag, why are you not stomping his guts out. Who taught those kids to punch, pitiful.


Looked pretty real but I just watch WCW
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: What prompted the situation? The black guy in the shorts said something and took candy-ass punches, but how did it start? I'm not seeing any good information.

The hatchet is the "find out" stage.


It was at McDonalds, and when crazy shiat goes down at McDonalds it's always over chicken nuggets.
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He just wanted to axe them a question
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, axe. Not Axe.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: replacementcool: i was kind of on his side until he pulled out the hatchet


I was still on his side until he started roughing up bystanders.


I'm on his side the whole way. Ride or die.

The guy he slaps down by the table was throwing punches at him earlier too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude was just mobbed now lets all stand around while he's fishing for something in his backpack.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Dude was just mobbed now lets all stand around while he's fishing for something in his backpack.


They all just sat there after he pulled out the hatchet and started breaking things.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did anyone ax him what he was mad about?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: What prompted the situation? The black guy in the shorts said something and took candy-ass punches, but how did it start? I'm not seeing any good information.

The hatchet is the "find out" stage.


I read somewhere this morning that it all escalated after the hatchet guy made an unwanted pass at a girl.  The hatchet guy is also free without bail because it is New York.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I did not expect that to happen.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i was kind of on his side until he pulled out the hatchet


I'm still on his side.  I ain't going against a man with a hatchet.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a direct result of McD's canceling the Happy Meal.

Calling it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bloobeary: This is a direct result of McD's canceling the Happy Meal.

Calling it.


McD's cancelled the Happy Meal? Have you been reading emails from your crazy uncle again?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No McRib? I SHALL MAKE MY OWN!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Boo_Guy: Dude was just mobbed now lets all stand around while he's fishing for something in his backpack.

They all just sat there after he pulled out the hatchet and started breaking things.


Goddam right they did
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm in a foul mood today so I'm leaving this here.

The Fellowship of the Vuvuzela
Youtube R8JGhoVybkM
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not sure who was more stupid, the attackers who gave the man time to take off his duffel and reach around in it until he found his hatchet, or everyone else who stood around for a show. The minute some shiat starts going down that doesn't involve me, I admit I'll run the other way. If he had pulled out a gun, who knows what would have happened.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He already axed them twice!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

doomjesse: replacementcool: i was kind of on his side until he pulled out the hatchet

I'm still on his side.  I ain't going against a man with a hatchet.


i'm kind of more on his side now that i realize he actually stopped to tell the woman not to be afraid of him, but not to hang out with guys who start shiat like her friends did to him.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.