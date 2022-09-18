 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Entrance to the queue is closed. The monarch out front should have told you   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup, President, Head of state, Prime minister, President of the United States, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, European Commission, European Commission president, Joe Biden  
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why would he be there?
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suspect the only time we'd see a queue like this would be MAGAts in Times Square waiting for the privilege of being shot by tfg.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"No, you can't see her decompose, you missed your chance."
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn. I just bought plane tickets and hour ago!
 
