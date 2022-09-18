 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   They'll be swinging, swaying, records playing. Dancing in the street, oh   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some duct tape will fix that right up.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Van Halen - Dancing In The Street (1982) (Remastered) HQ
Youtube EBMf90wBjo8
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dangerous On The Dance Floor
Youtube 2cdx9hJXAcE
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They must be Muslims because Trump saw this coming from his Dark Tower in NYC.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dancing in the Street // Silent Music Video
Youtube BHkhIjG0DKc
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BHkhIjG0DKc]


That still of Bowie be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New jerseyites be fat
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a chance for folks to meet.
 
