 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   That's amazing. I've got same combination on my luggage   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, English-language films, Employment, Sensitive data, Need, Cyber-security specialist Rik Ferguson, company's IT team, minimum level of access, cautionary tale  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Sep 2022 at 5:02 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
-Are you a cyber criminal?


-No. But I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last nite.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The first part of the attack raises an interesting prospect....they tricked an employee into "opening the attachment". If a bad actor wanted to launch an attack on a company, wouldn't it be just as easy to get a low level job (desk clerk?) and have at it?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess we're done here?  I'm going back to the golf course and work on my puts.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's the stupidest combination I've ever heard in my life!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People are farking idiots.  That was both a statement, and an example of a strong password that's easy to remember.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm changing my passwords to YTREWQ.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My work email requires a password at least 12 letters/numbers long and has to be a combination of upper/lower case, numbers, and signs. It's also changed like every month or 45 days. If my work email address has to be that complex, how in the hell do these companies get around having dumb passwords like this on vital files?????
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's why I use 54321ytrewQ  instead
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: My work email requires a password at least 12 letters/numbers long and has to be a combination of upper/lower case, numbers, and signs. It's also changed like every month or 45 days. If my work email address has to be that complex, how in the hell do these companies get around having dumb passwords like this on vital files?????


Incompetent and lazy IT personnel
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dejareviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [dejareviewer.files.wordpress.com image 500x303]


Is that the bottom of your keyboard?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The hackers, calling themselves TeaPea
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Ice Queen: My work email requires a password at least 12 letters/numbers long and has to be a combination of upper/lower case, numbers, and signs. It's also changed like every month or 45 days. If my work email address has to be that complex, how in the hell do these companies get around having dumb passwords like this on vital files?????


Lack of foreseen consequences.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.