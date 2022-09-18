 Skip to content
(CNN) Schools across the US are in deplorable conditions
51
•       •       •

ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I teach in the oldest new school in the district. It was built backwards...the south side facing north kind of backwards.

And it all went downhill from there.

Sub sub contractors. Nepotism. You name it.

Cracks showed up in columns early. Things leak. The roof leaks. Etc.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should probably pass more tax cuts.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If public schools were well funded, well maintained, and had the resources to keep the best teachers you would end up with a future that had a more informed electorate with better critical thinking skills.
Someone doesn't want that.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And all the money is going into building more high tech billion dollar prisons.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark them kids, I guess
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: And all the money is going into building more high tech billion dollar prisons.


Sort of. It is going to major campaign contributors so that they can build high tech billion dollar private prisons.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conderpatives want a new slave class. They want education gated purely on fiscal success. Are you poor? Welcome your children to indentured servitude. Are you able to pay for good schools for your crotchfruit? The sky is the limit, all because daddy setup a farking trust fund. And the gap between the haves and have-nots will widen even further.

If ANYONE can explain why this kind of bullshiat, classist enablement is good for society I will eat my Kangol. Difficulty: none of that, "benevolent, ruling class," crap that has been proven (repeatedly) to not work AND you have to cite documented, peer-reviewed evidence. Meaning it isn't a post on some rando's shiattily constructed blog or questionable Twatter account.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.


There are no Democrats responsible for funding eduction and infrastructure?

Interdasting.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MN used to have a republican governor by the name of Tim Pawlenty who used to "borrow" against yearly school funding bills to bridge his stop gaps.

In the business I used to be in, I was very aware of the state of schools and things were real shiatty under that stupid farking clown who used to call his tax increases "fees".

So Dayton and now Walz have both "fully funded" the schools and now those same useless GOP pricks have started hooting out "when is it enough?!" because they want to lean on tax breaks the average Minnesotan won't reap again so they can get their halfwit base rolled out for election day.

Republicans are the party of schools having to put out buckets to catch the drips everytime it rains.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phygz: ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.

There are no Democrats responsible for funding eduction and infrastructure?

Interdasting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a shiathole country.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Reddit thread a couple of days ago of a parent whose kids teacher gave them a list of supplies they had to buy, and it was a huge amount, like twenty four packs of crayons, a hundred pens etc. Parent bought the lot and sent the kid off to school with them. A month later the teacher sent home a list for "This month" and it was another huge list. After a bit of digging they find the teacher on Facebook selling school supplies....
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Republican Reality in full effect
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe if we stopped spending money on the cops and military, re-started taxing the richest Americans, and started spending it back on schools and universities.

Naw, that's just anti-American.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We used the federal funding for tax cuts
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Godscrack: And all the money is going into building more high tech billion dollar prisons.

Sort of. It is going to major campaign contributors so that they can build high tech billion dollar private prisons.


Which are also in poor condition.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New Curriculum for 2024:

-Hole Digging
-Hole Filling
-Fruit and Vegetable Harvesting
-Coal mining
-Manual Labor 101
-Trash Collection 101
-Landscaping 101

Advanced Classes:

-Chauffeuring 201
-Short Order Cook 202
-Trash collection 201 : driving a garbage truck


Supplies:
-Gloves
-Shovel
-Bible
-Lunch Pail

-Requirements:
-Strong Back
-Willing to work for food

All supplies must be purchased at the school store, for a small fee.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone's who tried getting blood out of a carpet knows how difficult it is, so, it's not easy cleaning up American schools.

Humor so dark it almost doesn't qualify as a joke.

Unlike our healthcare and educational institutions which are a total joke.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
California had a 97 billion dollar surplus, should be enough to pay for the exterminator

Maybe there should be a lottery where money goes to education?
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quick! Give the money to a politically connected Republican
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This country needs a massive reinvestment into schools, including getting them properly funded and making those funds hands off including not giving legislatures the ability to dictate how they are spent beyond legitimate education needs.   Mind the GOP will oppose this as educated voters are the opposite of what they need to stay in power.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, "Shillary."

/you asscock
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phygz: ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.

There are no Democrats responsible for funding eduction and infrastructure?

Interdasting.


Big city libruls have the ideas. Local conservatives implement them.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.


Call the Plorables, then, maybe they can cover it.

/teeehee prefixless werd5
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Teachers aren't paid nearly enough.

Kids are taught to regurgitate instead of think.

School policies (dress codes, "zero tolerance" which only ever punishes people who are bullied ) are idiotic.

Administration is filled with vengeful and arrogant idiots.

Athleticism is cherished and intelligence is demonized.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.


And whiteys on the moon
 
Mindlock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: fark them kids, I guess


Found Matt Gaetz's Fark handle
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.


By deplorables, you mean politicians, right?

Here in Democratic-controlled Washington State, people had to sue the state to properly fund the schools. That saga lasted a decade and included the state paying fines for each year it failed to properly fund the schools.

Yet the cops have new cars, new sonic cannons, and a seemingly inexhaustible of military weaponry such as blast balls and tear gas.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
J-Live - Brooklyn Public Part 1
Youtube Tb34jE-Uf6k
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theteacher: I teach in the oldest new school in the district. It was built backwards...the south side facing north kind of backwards.

And it all went downhill from there.

Sub sub contractors. Nepotism. You name it.

Cracks showed up in columns early. Things leak. The roof leaks. Etc.


We used to make fun of red china for doing same 30 or 40 years ago.

Looks like crony capitalism and communism have much in common
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theteacher: I teach in the oldest new school in the district. It was built backwards...the south side facing north kind of backwards.

And it all went downhill from there.

Sub sub contractors. Nepotism. You name it.

Cracks showed up in columns early. Things leak. The roof leaks. Etc.


Oh

And whiteys on the moon
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: theteacher: I teach in the oldest new school in the district. It was built backwards...the south side facing north kind of backwards.

And it all went downhill from there.

Sub sub contractors. Nepotism. You name it.

Cracks showed up in columns early. Things leak. The roof leaks. Etc.

We used to make fun of red china for doing same 30 or 40 years ago.

Looks like crony capitalism and communism have much in common


Whether the government is running the businesses or the businesses are running the government is irrelevant.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We should probably pass more tax cuts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If public schools were well funded, well maintained, and had the resources to keep the best teachers you would end up with a future that had a more informed electorate with better critical thinking skills.
Someone doesn't want that.


Bingo

Thread over
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there is one thing US does not suffer from it is underfunded schools. We are third in the world in per student spending and only lagging by about a thousand dollars per year per student after Norway.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And all the money is going into building more high tech billion dollar prisons.


Gonna need em w an uneducated population
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: fark them kids, I guess


The rich send their brats to expensive private schools
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The school I went to from age 9 until I graduated high school was built in 1917... and I graduated in 1981. The school closed in the 1990's, but is still there... and makes a slumlord wince at the shape it is in.

misanthropicsob: ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.

By deplorables, you mean politicians, right?

Here in Democratic-controlled Washington State, people had to sue the state to properly fund the schools. That saga lasted a decade and included the state paying fines for each year it failed to properly fund the schools.

Yet the cops have new cars, new sonic cannons, and a seemingly inexhaustible of military weaponry such as blast balls and tear gas.


The cops get their funding from no-charge "crimes" where they seize the cash on the "suspects" who never actually get charged with a crime, using "civil asset forfeiture" to fund themselves.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Conderpatives want a new slave class. They want education gated purely on fiscal success. Are you poor? Welcome your children to indentured servitude. Are you able to pay for good schools for your crotchfruit? The sky is the limit, all because daddy setup a farking trust fund. And the gap between the haves and have-nots will widen even further.

If ANYONE can explain why this kind of bullshiat, classist enablement is good for society I will eat my Kangol. Difficulty: none of that, "benevolent, ruling class," crap that has been proven (repeatedly) to not work AND you have to cite documented, peer-reviewed evidence. Meaning it isn't a post on some rando's shiattily constructed blog or questionable Twatter account.


Lincoln would shiat blood if he saw that slavery is coming back
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Skipping one stupid-ass warplane that barely works could have rebuilt every school in America.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phygz: ace in your face: Because Deplorables are not funding schools properly.

There are no Democrats responsible for funding eduction and infrastructure?

Interdasting.


Doesnt matter if the majority of rich pigs on crapital hill arent interested in the riffraffs kids
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: MN used to have a republican governor by the name of Tim Pawlenty who used to "borrow" against yearly school funding bills to bridge his stop gaps.

In the business I used to be in, I was very aware of the state of schools and things were real shiatty under that stupid farking clown who used to call his tax increases "fees".

So Dayton and now Walz have both "fully funded" the schools and now those same useless GOP pricks have started hooting out "when is it enough?!" because they want to lean on tax breaks the average Minnesotan won't reap again so they can get their halfwit base rolled out for election day.

Republicans are the party of schools having to put out buckets to catch the drips everytime it rains.


All that republican crap abt taxes and small government started with His Assholiness ronnie raygun in the 80s
 
camaroash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"My children can't even breathe in the school. It be so hot. One have asthma,"

She don't need no education, apparently.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: There was a Reddit thread a couple of days ago of a parent whose kids teacher gave them a list of supplies they had to buy, and it was a huge amount, like twenty four packs of crayons, a hundred pens etc. Parent bought the lot and sent the kid off to school with them. A month later the teacher sent home a list for "This month" and it was another huge list. After a bit of digging they find the teacher on Facebook selling school supplies....


Cable news would call that innovative
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If public schools were well funded, well maintained, and had the resources to keep the best teachers you would end up with a future that had a more informed electorate with better critical thinking skills.
Someone doesn't want that.


The US has some of the best funded schools in the world. Depending on the year and how exactly you do the math, our per student spending is always one of the highest. Many times it is the highest.

Funding isn't the problem, but lots of people have a vested interest in us thinking that it is.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Maybe if we stopped spending money on the cops and military, re-started taxing the richest Americans, and started spending it back on schools and universities.

Naw, that's just anti-American.


Jed yer killin freedumb!!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: arrogantbastich: MN used to have a republican governor by the name of Tim Pawlenty who used to "borrow" against yearly school funding bills to bridge his stop gaps.

In the business I used to be in, I was very aware of the state of schools and things were real shiatty under that stupid farking clown who used to call his tax increases "fees".

So Dayton and now Walz have both "fully funded" the schools and now those same useless GOP pricks have started hooting out "when is it enough?!" because they want to lean on tax breaks the average Minnesotan won't reap again so they can get their halfwit base rolled out for election day.

Republicans are the party of schools having to put out buckets to catch the drips everytime it rains.

All that republican crap abt taxes and small government started with His Assholiness ronnie raygun in the 80s


Newt Gingrich is the one who really got that ball started, as well as letting the fundies into the mainstream of the GOP, instead of keeping the fundies on the sidelines where they belonged.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

genner: Exluddite: Godscrack: And all the money is going into building more high tech billion dollar prisons.

Sort of. It is going to major campaign contributors so that they can build high tech billion dollar private prisons.

Which are also in poor condition.


So

Whiteys on the moon
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In 2018, the United States spent $14,400 per full-time-equivalent (FTE) student on elementary and secondary education, which was 34 percent higher than the average of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries of $10,800 (in constant 2020 U.S. dollars). At the postsecondary level, the United States spent $35,100 per FTE student, which was double the average of OECD countries ($17,600).
 
